Helport AI Expands AI Labor Deployment Across Global Consumer Hardware Operations

Revenue-Generating Deployments Support Live Customer Operations Across North America and Europe

Unified Communication Platform Connects Chat, Email and Voice for AI Labor and Human Specialists to Work as One

SAN DIEGO and SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ: HPAI) (“Helport AI” or the “Company”), a global artificial intelligence (“AI”) workforce infrastructure company providing intelligent communication software and services to enterprise clients, today announced continued commercial deployment of its AI Labor model in customer operations for globally expanding consumer hardware brands.

The deployments are already supporting live after-sales operations across North America and Europe. Customer interactions arrive through chat, email and voice, with Helport AI’s AI Labor handling first contact and routine workflows, while human specialists focus on exceptions, escalations and cases requiring judgment.

A New Model for Scaling Global Customer Service

Today, connected-device companies can launch products into new markets relatively quickly. Customers may begin contacting the companies in different languages, through different channels and at different hours. Under the traditional after-sales service model, increases in service demand typically create additional staffing requirements -- recruit more people, train them, monitor them, etc. Then repeat the process in each new market.

Helport AI believes it is building a different model. Instead of using AI simply as software tool to help human agents work faster, the Company is now deploying AI itself as direct service capacity. The distinction is central to what Helport AI calls AI Labor.

From AI Software to AI Labor

Helport AI’s AI+BPO model combines three operating layers: 1. The Unified Communication Platform (“UCP”) connects customer interactions across chat, email and voice into a common communication environment; 2. The AI Labor System applies trained AI workflows to understand requests, take actions and complete eligible customer interactions; 3. Human specialists monitor operations and handle exceptions, escalations and cases where human judgment remains necessary. Together, the Company believes these layers allow it to deliver a more complete business service rather than simply selling an AI software license.

The Company expects this architecture to change one of the basic economics of traditional outsourcing: the relationship between transaction volume and human headcount. In a conventional BPO operation, substantially higher service volume generally requires additional staffing. Under Helport AI’s AI+BPO model, incremental volume can first be absorbed by AI capacity, allowing human headcount to grow more slowly than the business volume it supports. That operating leverage is one of the principal characteristics Helport AI is seeking to validate as it expands its AI Labor into additional enterprise workflows.

A Second Commercially Validated Vertical

Helport AI believes global consumer hardware and cross-border commerce now represent its second commercially validated AI Labor vertical. The first was consumer finance, where the Company previously reported deployment of AI Labor across workflows spanning customer acquisition through post-loan collections.

The significance of this is not simply the addition of another industry. The two verticals involve different customers, workflows and operating requirements. Their common architecture — communication, trained AI workflows, human exception management and outcome-oriented delivery — provides what the Company believes is early evidence that its AI Labor model can be replicated beyond a single use case. Ultimately, Helport AI’s core objective is to build replicable AI Labor infrastructure that can be adapted across industries, countries, languages and communication channels.

Live Enterprise Deployments

Helport AI entered the consumer hardware vertical through both direct enterprise engagements and its April 2026 partnership with QuickCEP, through which initial enterprise customers have been onboarded. As an example, Helport AI provides overseas contact center and AI technical services to Dreame Technology Co., Ltd. under a commercial agreement that began generating revenue in May 2026. Dreame, which ranked No. 1 globally in robot vacuum sales volume and revenue in the first quarter of 2026, according to International Data Corporation (IDC) data cited in Dreame Technology materials, is one of several connected consumer hardware brands supported by Helport AI.i The Company also supports Birdfy, a smart bird feeder camera brand, in this category, as well as a robotic pool cleaner brand and an at-home beauty device brand. The latter two engagements remain subject to confidentiality obligations.

Why Connected Hardware Is a Useful Test for AI Labor

Connected consumer hardware creates an operating environment in which the economics of AI Labor can become visible relatively quickly. First, many after-sales interactions repeat around a finite group of common customer queries: setup, connectivity, product operation, troubleshooting, warranty questions, returns and related service requests. Repetition creates an opportunity for trained AI workflows to resolve a meaningful portion of interactions without human intervention.

Second, customer demand can be highly seasonal. Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and major product launches can create sharp increases in contact volume. A traditional staffing model must prepare for those peaks by hiring and training temporary staff — often for only a few weeks of unusually high demand. AI capacity behaves differently. Once a workflow has been trained and deployed, additional interaction volume can be absorbed first by the AI layer, with human specialists concentrated on the cases that require them.

Measuring the Transition

Helport AI measures AI penetration as the percentage of customer interactions resolved by AI Labor without human intervention and tracks the measure separately across chat, email and voice. Chat and email currently carry the highest AI handling share. Voice remains lower but is increasing as speech-based workflows mature.

The Company views this measurement as operationally important because AI handling share is directly related to how much service volume can be supported without proportional increases in human staffing. Helport AI has previously disclosed a comparable operating pattern in consumer finance: one local monitoring employee working alongside the AI system can support the messaging service volume generated by more than 100,000 outbound call attempts. The Company believes the same underlying principle — separating service capacity growth from proportional headcount growth — can be applied to additional communication-intensive industries.

Building an AI Labor Infrastructure Company

Traditional BPO companies primarily sell human capacity. Traditional SaaS companies primarily sell software that customers use themselves. Helport AI believes it is building a third model: AI Labor delivered as an operating service. The Company expects the difference to become increasingly important as enterprises expand across countries and communication channels.

Entering another market should not necessarily require rebuilding another customer service team from the ground up. Trained AI Labor capability, connected through a unified communications layer and supported by human specialists, can potentially be adapted to additional markets with less dependence on new hiring. That is the infrastructure Helport AI believes it is building.

“A global brand should not have to rebuild its service organization every time it enters another country or another communication channel,” said Guanghai Li, Chief Executive Officer of Helport AI. “Our AI Labor platform is designed to help address this problem. As AI Labor handles a growing share of customer interactions, we believe it can enable businesses to scale service volumes without a corresponding increase in human labor.”

About Helport AI

Helport AI (NASDAQ: HPAI) is a global AI workforce infrastructure company providing intelligent communication software and services to enterprise clients. Its core asset is the AI Labor System, an industrial-scale platform designed to manufacture, orchestrate, and deliver AI workforce capacity based on measurable business outcomes. Through its AI workforce, Helport AI helps clients drive sales, improve engagement, and reduce costs. The Company’s mission is to transform human expertise into scalable AI labor. Learn more at www.helport.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Helport AI’s AI Labor deployment performance in cross-border e-commerce and connected consumer hardware, anticipated growth in AI handling share, expected operating leverage of the AI+BPO delivery model, the replicability of validated workflows across additional customers, industries, countries, languages and communication channels, projected market growth rates, and the Company’s competitive positioning relative to traditional BPO and SaaS providers.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties based on current expectations and projections. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Helport AI undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although Helport AI believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure investors that such expectations will turn out to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from preliminary or anticipated results. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s registration statements and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information concerning Dreame Technology Co., Ltd., Birdfy and QuickCEP contained herein is subject to the applicable review and approval requirements of the respective parties.

Media Contact

Investor Relations

Helport AI Limited

Email: ir@helport.ai

Website: ir.helport.ai

i Source: International Data Corporation (IDC), as cited in Dreame Technology press materials dated June 5, 2026. Helport AI has not independently verified the underlying third-party data.