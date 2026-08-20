EXL earns dual Leader recognition in ISG’s 2026 Healthcare AI Report, cited for moving AI from pilots to enterprise scale

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced it has been recognized as a Leader in both the Healthcare AI Strategy and Advisory Services and Healthcare AI Development and Delivery Services quadrants of the ISG Provider Lens® AI Services in Healthcare Global 2026 report. The dual recognition reflects EXL’s ability to help healthcare organizations move beyond AI experimentation and into enterprise-scale transformation with measurable business outcomes.

EXL earned this recognition in both categories for its ability to embed AI directly into healthcare workflows. Rather than treating AI as a standalone capability, EXL’s solutions integrate the technology across claims, care coordination and core payer functions, all anchored to measurable ROI. The report specifically cited EXL's agentic architecture for its ability to deploy transaction-capable systems that connect organizational policies, codes and patient data to reduce patient risk, monitor costs and eliminate biases—all within specific governance frameworks.

“As AI continues to become entrenched in the healthcare industry, providers and payers alike are grappling with the best ways to use it to unlock the most efficient processes and arrive at the best health outcomes for their patients,” said Vivek Jetley, EXL president and head of healthcare, life sciences and insurance. “At EXL, we are proud to continue to help our clients navigate this evolving landscape and find new innovative ways to thrive.”

“EXL embeds AI directly into healthcare workflows, delivering measurable operational impact through a strong combination of domain expertise, data capabilities and execution-led transformation,” said Rohan Sinha, ISG Provider Lens. “This is the key to translating AI from concept to operational reality in healthcare.”

ISG Provider Lens is a practitioner-led service provider comparison, powered by ISG’s advisory experience and data-driven research. ISG’s research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation. Provider positioning is based on neutral and independent research, such as quantitative data that includes provider surveys, product testing and customer interviews.

Read the report to see how EXL compares to its competition. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the healthcare industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 68,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

Contact:

Keith Little

Head of Public Relations

media.relations@exlservice.com