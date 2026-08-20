Super Copper to Present at the Clean Energy & Metals Virtual Investor Conference on August 27th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super Copper Corp. (CSE: CUPR | OTCQB: CUPPF | FSE: N60) (“Super Copper” or the “Company”), based in Vancouver, Canada, focused on developing new copper supply, today announced that Zachary Dolesky, Founder and CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy & Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 27th, 2026.

DATE: August 27th

TIME: 2:30pm – 3:00pm ET

REGISTER HERE

Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

August 2026: Commenced maiden diamond drilling at the Cordillera Cobre Project, with a Phase 1 program of up to 15 holes totalling approximately 5,000 metres at the El Alto target, where 2025–2026 geophysical programs defined a chargeability corridor extending over 800 metres in strike length.

Commenced maiden diamond drilling at the Cordillera Cobre Project, with a Phase 1 program of up to 15 holes totalling approximately 5,000 metres at the El Alto target, where 2025–2026 geophysical programs defined a chargeability corridor extending over 800 metres in strike length. July 2026: Identified kilometre-scale targets at the Castilla Project through new 3D magnetic vector inversion modelling, with anomalies extending from near surface to depths of approximately 400 to 800 metres directly beneath surface rock samples grading up to 17.7% copper and 53.8 g/t gold, consistent with a structurally controlled iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) system.

Identified kilometre-scale targets at the Castilla Project through new 3D magnetic vector inversion modelling, with anomalies extending from near surface to depths of approximately 400 to 800 metres directly beneath surface rock samples grading up to 17.7% copper and 53.8 g/t gold, consistent with a structurally controlled iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) system. July 2026: Provided a corporate update confirming the Company is fully funded and advancing exploration across its two-project Chilean pipeline, following the C$9.75 million financing completed in March 2026.

Provided a corporate update confirming the Company is fully funded and advancing exploration across its two-project Chilean pipeline, following the C$9.75 million financing completed in March 2026. June 2026: Completed drill pad construction, access roads and regulatory filings at the El Alto target, and defined a property-scale, structurally controlled copper-gold system at Castilla through integrated drone magnetometry and WorldView-3 hyperspectral alteration mapping.





About Super Copper Corp.

Super Copper is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, advancing and consolidating global copper assets from early discovery through late-stage development. The company is currently advancing its copper projects in Atacama, Chile, a region with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors. By operating a single, integrated technical team and a milestone-driven acquisition strategy, Super Copper aims to build a portfolio of scalable projects capable of supplying the world’s accelerating demand for copper. | www.supercopper.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Super Copper Corp.

Zachary Dymala-Dolesky

Founder & Chief Executive Officer

investors@supercopper.com

www.supercopper.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

greg@otcmarkets.com