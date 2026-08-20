Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: ICG Enterprise Trust Plc ICG Enterprise Trust Plc

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

20 August 2026

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification on 19 August 2026 that Jane Tufnell, Chair, purchased 1,975 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameJane Tufnell
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChair
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
a)NameICG Enterprise Trust plc
b)LEI213800T2SY83WIJOJH13
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 10 pence



GB0003292009
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares
 Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£14.641,975
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A (single transaction)

e)Date of the transaction2026-08-19

Contacts:

Chris Hunt
Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Clare Glynn
Head of Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 7794

Andrew Lewis
General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344


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