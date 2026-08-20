ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)
20 August 2026
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
The Company received notification on 19 August 2026 that Jane Tufnell, Chair, purchased 1,975 Ordinary Shares in the Company.
The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jane Tufnell
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chair
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer
|a)
|Name
|ICG Enterprise Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800T2SY83WIJOJH13
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of 10 pence
GB0003292009
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|£14.64
|1,975
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-08-19
Contacts:
Chris Hunt
Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Clare Glynn
Head of Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 7794
Andrew Lewis
General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344