Cannabix Technologies Deploys BreathLogix Alcohol System at Montana's Big Horn County Probation and Pre-Trial Services Department Under State's 24/7 Sobriety Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc. (the “Company or Cannabix”) developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing devices, is pleased to announce the deployment of its BreathLogix alcohol screening solution with the Big Horn County Misdemeanor Probation and Pre-trial Services in Montana. The BreathLogix system will be located at the county detention center and overseen by the misdemeanor probation and pre-trial staff. The technology will support participant monitoring under Montana's 24/7 Sobriety Program and assist courts with compliance monitoring both within and beyond county jurisdictions. The deployment is being facilitated by AlcoPro, Inc., an authorized reseller.

This deployment expands Cannabix's existing presence in Montana, where the Company has previously deployed BreathLogix at the Friedel Clinic. Under the state's 24/7 Sobriety Program, participants are required, as a condition of probation or release, to undergo twice-daily alcohol testing at designated locations.

BreathLogix is particularly well suited for the program because it enables participants to provide breath samples autonomously without requiring an administrator to be present. BreathLogix captures a user photograph for identity verification while delivering near-instantaneous Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) results. Together, these features help organizations improve operational efficiency while reducing administrative time and costs.





Figure 1. BreathLogix Alcohol device available with for 24/7 Sobriety Program

In addition to probation and compliance programs, BreathLogix can be deployed at facility entry points to help verify that individuals are fit for duty before gaining access to safety-sensitive or high-risk environments. By enabling frequent, reliable and automated screening, the system supports workplace safety initiatives and helps reduce operational risk.

The BreathLogix device rapidly screens for alcohol using a breath sample while simultaneously capturing a photograph of the user for identity verification. The system provides precise Blood Alcohol Content (BAC / BrAC) readings on-screen and delivers real-time alerts via SMS and email to designated supervisors when positive results are detected — enabling immediate intervention.

All test data is securely logged and managed through the BreathLogix Connect cloud-based platform, providing organizations with visibility into testing activity, compliance tracking, and reporting across multiple sites. The system can also integrate with access control infrastructure including gates, turnstiles, and fleet management systems, supporting seamless pre-access screening workflows.

The platform supports a wide range of testing protocols, including:

24/7 Sobriety Program in the USA

Pre-shift and start-of-day testing

Random and mandated testing

Pre-employment screening

Return-to-work assessments

Post-incident investigations

These capabilities enable probation departments, treatment clinics, public agencies, and industrial organizations to implement scalable alcohol monitoring and safety programs across distributed operations.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leading developer of breath-based technologies designed to enhance public safety and reduce impairment-related risks in a range of different settings. The Marijuana Breath Test (MBT) targets delta-9 THC—the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis—in breath, providing a practical solution for identifying recent marijuana use.

The BreathLogix, unmanned alcohol screening solution supports organizations in proactively monitoring alcohol impairment, strengthening safety protocols, and promoting responsible behavior. By delivering innovative, non-invasive screening tools, Cannabix aims to help reduce accidents, improve decision-making, and protect organizations, individuals and the public at large. Visit www.cannabixtechnologies.com

We seek Safe Harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Rav Mlait”

CEO

Cannabix Technologies Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at info@cannabixtechnologies.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “anticipates,” “plan,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “potential,” “proposed,” “positioned” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: certification of devices, acceptance of devices by international regulators, the achievement of any or all of the goals and aims of the distribution and sales agreement with any third-party companies; positive developments with contract manufacturers; the completion of pre-validation or validation testing; final development of a commercial or prototype product(s); the successful trial or pilot of company technologies; the commercialization of the Company's products; the negotiation and potential entry into additional agreements with distributors and or contract manufacturers; and the completion of future financings. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include (but are note limited to): adverse market conditions; risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; the ability of the Company to complete future financings; the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition; that the Company’s development of cannabis and alcohol breathalyzer technologies will provide any benefit to the Company; there is no assurance that any proposed new products will be built, will be successful in beta testing or clinical trials; there is no assurance that the Company will enter into any partnerships to advance any of its corporate initiatives or technologies; there is no assurance that any “patent pending” or “provisional patents” technologies licensed by the Company or owned by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities; the Company is not currently selling breathalyzers and there is no assurance that the Company ever will; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d7e07a7b-a325-4d52-9ae5-984ce050dc2d