Bond Breaks into Real Estate Market by Protecting Realtors; Total Market Estimated at Over $300 Million a Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced a signed agreement with one of the Southeast’s leading residential real estate brokerages, to provide Bond’s personal security services to all of their real estate agents across Florida and Georgia.

The agreement expands Bond’s enterprise adoption into the real estate sector, where millions of agents are constantly exposed: they travel by themselves to show houses to strangers, often at night; they travel via public transportation or rideshare vehicles, often feeling unsafe; and they walk alone at night. There has been no adequate solution for these risks until Bond, and we believe this is a marketplace with potential to exceed $300 million per year of annual recurring revenue.

This brokerage is setting a standard by paying for Bond on behalf of all its agents. Bond believes this will be a reference and a catalyst that will inspire other brokerages to follow the same standard of care.

“Our investments in growth, which we started properly funding in February this year, are allowing us to break into important and promising markets like cities and real estate brokerages. While the real estate brokerage market is much smaller than the city market, we still estimate it at over $300 million per year in the US alone, and over $1.5 billion globally,” said Doron Kempel, founder and CEO of Bond. “We also believe that as we move into 2027 and more of our growth activities mature, we will see additional brokerages purchasing Bond for all of their agents.”

“Revolutions often require a combination of new technologies, new operating models, and forward-thinking leaders who aren’t afraid to be early adopters,” Kempel continued. “Bond delivers new technologies and a new operating model, and I’d like to applaud the leaders in each of the sectors that we are now entering who take care of their employees or residents of their cities by providing them the Bond service.”

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond offers personal security to more people than any other company globally. Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.25 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Our Bond, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

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