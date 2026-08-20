Entrepreneur Luke Girgis Announces Debut Book “Death to the Org Chart”

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur and operator Luke Girgis, founder of operationalise.ai, today announces the launch of his debut book, Death to the Org Chart, now available on lukegirgis.com. Drawing on his experience building, scaling and ultimately selling a multimillion-dollar media company, Girgis challenges the long-standing model of organizing businesses around fixed roles, departments and reporting lines, advocating for companies to be designed around the work that needs to get done.

As companies race to adopt artificial intelligence, Girgis argues that many are attempting to integrate new technology into organizational structures and processes built for a different era. Death to the Org Chart examines why AI implementation frequently falls short of its potential and outlines an alternative approach: redesigning businesses around workflows and targeted outcomes rather than simply adding new technology to existing hierarchies.





“Every surviving company moving forward will be completely redesigned. Once technology can take on entire workflows, the org chart starts to look less like an operating model and more like a monument to the last century. Why are we still assigning every piece of work to a person with a title?” said Girgis.

In Death to the Org Chart, Girgis explores how leaders can rethink organizational design for an AI-enabled workplace, including:

Scaling systems, not just headcount: Why adding employees and layers of management does not inherently make an organization more capable or efficient

Why adding employees and layers of management does not inherently make an organization more capable or efficient Organizing around workflows instead of job titles: How companies can design operations around the work being done and the outcomes they need to achieve

How companies can design operations around the work being done and the outcomes they need to achieve Rethinking AI implementation: Why layering AI onto inefficient processes can reinforce existing problems rather than solve them

Why layering AI onto inefficient processes can reinforce existing problems rather than solve them Redefining human work: How AI can handle repetitive and process-driven tasks while people focus on judgement, creativity, problem-solving and leadership

How AI can handle repetitive and process-driven tasks while people focus on judgement, creativity, problem-solving and leadership Building organizations for adaptability: How workflows, systems and clear accountability can create companies better positioned to adapt as technology evolves









Girgis brings more than a decade of experience in entrepreneurship, media, technology and operations to the book. Prior to founding operationalise.ai, he held senior leadership roles across the Australian media industry including at The Brag Media, publisher of Rolling Stone and Variety Australia. Under his leadership, the company reached approximately 10 million readers per month before its acquisition by ASX-listed Vinyl Group in a deal valued at up to AUD $10 million.

“I’ve built companies the traditional way. Every problem becomes a hire, and every overwhelmed hire becomes another layer of management. That’s how companies get bigger without necessarily getting better. AI gives us a chance to break that cycle, but only if we’re willing to stop treating the org chart like a law of nature,” said Girgis.

Written for founders, executives and business leaders navigating the rapid adoption of AI, Death to the Org Chart offers a blueprint for moving beyond traditional organizational structures and building companies designed to evolve alongside emerging technology.





Death to the Org Chart is available now at lukegirgis.com.

ABOUT LUKE GIRGIS:

Luke Girgis is an Australian operator, investor and founder based in Sydney.

He is best known for founding and running The Brag Media, the Australian publisher of Rolling Stone and Variety, which he built into the country's largest youth media company and sold to a public company in 2024. Before media, Luke spent more than a decade in artist management and the record industry.

After The Brag Media, he ran the gourmet e-commerce business Providoor through a two-year turnaround, taking it from a $400,000-a-month loss to breakeven. Luke also runs Be Like Children, an artist management company representing creators including Simone Giertz and Anderson Burrus, and publishes The Black Hoody, a publication and podcast for music and comedy executives, managers, and agents. He also co-owns an early learning centre in Sydney and invests in early-stage technology companies.

He is the founder of operationalise.ai, where he and his team help executives redesign their business operating models around AI workflows.

ABOUT Death to the Org Chart:

A 90-minute operator manual for founders, CEOs and senior operators who feel the operational drag that no amount of headcount seems to fix. The book challenges the traditional model of building companies and examines how artificial intelligence is accelerating the need for a new approach to organizational design.

Contact Information: Grace Myron, grace.myron@pacepublicrelations.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18913372-e067-42fb-9d07-25334f43a1df

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a2f6f38-4be5-4f39-ad9f-08a6c7b3bd84

ttps://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88d871ed-9ce7-4b50-903c-01d57327aafa