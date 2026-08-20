LPL Financial Welcomes McCutchen Wesson Wealth Advisors

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisors Paul McCutchen and Jarod Wesson, AAMS®, of McCutchen Wesson Wealth Advisors, have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platform. The team reported serving approximately $190 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Edward Jones.

The advisors are based in Marion, Ark., which is near Memphis, Tenn. and have over 30 years of combined experience. McCutchen Wesson Wealth Advisors serves a diverse client base throughout the Mid-South, including business owners, professionals, retirees and multigenerational families. The team also works closely with farmers and agriculture-related businesses, building long-standing relationships rooted in trust, accessibility and helping clients make informed financial decisions with confidence.

“We've always believed financial advice should be personal and easy to understand,” said McCutchen. “Many of our clients have spent years building businesses and family legacies. They deserve an advisor who takes the time to listen, educate and be there when they need guidance. Our goal is to simplify complex financial topics and help clients stay focused on what matters most to them.”

McCutchen and Wesson each maintain their own client relationships while benefiting from the ability to share ideas and perspectives with one another. Working from the same office, they value having a trusted colleague nearby to discuss opportunities and challenges, helping them continually strengthen the advice and service they provide to clients.

Why McCutchen Wesson Wealth Advisors Chose LPL

The team selected LPL for its breadth of investment solutions, expanded planning capabilities and flexibility to build a business centered around the needs of their clients. They were particularly drawn to the ability to access a wide range of resources while maintaining the independence to shape their practice and client experience.

“LPL gives us access to more tools and capabilities that can support many aspects of our clients’ financial lives,” said Wesson. “From investment and planning solutions to banking and lending resources, the platform helps us provide a more comprehensive experience. It positions us to better serve clients today while creating opportunities to deepen those relationships in the years ahead.”

“For me, this move was about creating something that truly reflects who we are and how we want to serve clients,” said McCutchen. “LPL’s flexibility allows us to build our own philosophy and choose the resources that make the most sense for our clients. That independence gives us the freedom to focus on what they need — and not take a one-size-fits-all approach.”

LPL Chief Growth Officer Marc Cohen said, “Paul and Jarod have built a thoughtful practice rooted in long-standing relationships, client education, and a deep understanding of the communities they serve. We’re excited to welcome McCutchen Wesson Wealth Advisors to LPL and support their growth with the flexibility, planning capabilities and expanded resources that allow advisors to serve clients on their own terms.”

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.6 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer. Member FINRA/SIPC. McCutchen Wesson Wealth Advisors and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms "financial advisors" and "advisors" are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

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