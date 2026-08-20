Public Consulting Group Awarded Texas BuyBoard Master Service Agreement, Expanding Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation Services Across Texas

Boston, MA, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) has been awarded a Master Service Agreement (MSA) by Texas BuyBoard, a government cooperative purchasing organization that streamlines the purchasing process for schools, municipalities, and other public entities in Texas. Through this contract, PCG is now an approved provider for more than 5,500 participating BuyBoard members across Texas.

The Texas BuyBoard awarded contract allows participating entities to access PCG’s services without issuing separate requests for proposals; enabling faster procurement, reducing administrative burden, and accelerating access to critical technology solutions.

“Being awarded the Texas BuyBoard MSA makes it easier for public entities across Texas to purchase and implement PCG’s proven licensing and regulatory Saas platform; deploy configurable, cloud-based applications that modernize how governments manage funding, infrastructure, constituent services, and emergency response; and access PCG's cybersecurity advisory and digital transformation expertise without navigating a lengthy purchasing process,” said Mitchell Dobbins, Technology Consulting Practice Area Director at PCG. “Schools, municipalities, utilities, and state agencies can move more quickly from identifying challenges to implementing solutions that improve security, efficiency, and operational outcomes.”

Under the Texas BuyBoard MSA, PCG offers end-to-end support—from strategic assessment and cybersecurity advisory services to the implementation of powerful SaaS solutions such as Evoke and OpenGov’s Government Application Builder. Members can leverage solutions for licensing and regulation management, records management, public safety inspections, grants and scholarship management, capital budget and project management, constituent relationship management, infrastructure fund and loan management, disaster preparedness and recovery, and 311 request management.

“This agreement gives eligible Texas public entities direct access to PCG's end-to-end advisory and system implementation expertise,” said Gwyn Jackson, Technology Consulting Vice President at PCG. “Our clients can engage a single partner to assess needs, implement technology solutions, strengthen cybersecurity and compliance, and support long-term operational transformation.”

With PCG serving as both trusted advisor and implementation partner, Texas public entities can accelerate modernization efforts, improve compliance and transparency, strengthen cybersecurity, and achieve measurable operational efficiencies through a simplified procurement process.

Learn more at Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is Now an Approved Texas BuyBoard Vendor.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG)is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PCG employs approximately 2,000 professionals throughout the U.S.—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. PCG offers a full spectrum of quality Information Technology (IT) services to help state and local government agencies at every stage of the IT life cycle. Through its specialized technology services, PCG finds cost-effective ways to help agency partners deliver successful IT systems that enhance the lives of the user base. To learn more, visit http://www.publicconsultinggroup.com/technologyconsulting/.