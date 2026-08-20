Crowd Street and Callan Pull Back the Curtain on Private Market Investing with Webinar Series

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street, a private market investment platform providing accredited investors with access to professionally managed private market investment opportunities, today highlighted the latest installment in its ongoing investor education efforts developed in collaboration with investment consulting firm Callan . Held on Wednesday, May 27, the webinar focused on real assets and provided Crowd Street members with an overview of the asset class, key sectors, investment characteristics, and current market dynamics.

The webinar series is part of Crowd Street’s ongoing strategic relationship with Callan, an investment consulting firm with more than 50 years of experience serving hundreds of institutional investors.1 The sessions reflect Crowd Street’s continued commitment to expanding investor education, offering members opportunities to deepen their understanding of private credit, private equity, venture and growth investing, and real assets through sessions led by some of Callan’s experienced industry professionals.

“At Crowd Street, we fundamentally believe that there is opportunity in the private markets,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street. “But, the only way for investors to fully harness the opportunity is to educate themselves. From private credit and private equity to venture investing and real assets, this series is designed to help members build that knowledge through practical, educational conversations led by experienced professionals. We're incredibly happy with the result of this series, and are looking forward to the next one.”

Continuing Crowd Street's educational collaboration with Callan, the latest session, “Understanding Real Assets,” featured Christine Mays, Senior Vice President in Callan’s Real Assets Consulting Group. During the webinar, Mays discussed the broader real assets landscape, including sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, farmland, and timberland, along with structural characteristics and current trends shaping the market.

“Real assets are the backbone of global cities and economies,” said Christine Mays, Senior Vice President in Callan’s Real Assets Consulting Group. “There are several avenues into real asset investment, with each access route featuring different risk and return characteristics. This webinar, and the broader series, is an incredible opportunity to dive into those differences, and help investors better understand the asset class.”

The webinar followed the series’ third session, held on May 5, which focused on venture and growth investing and featured Ashley Kahn, Senior Vice President and Head of Private Equity Research at Callan. During that session, Crowd Street members received an overview of venture capital markets, company lifecycles, and different types of venture investments.

Earlier sessions in the series also included “ Private Credit Investing ” with Cos Braswell and “ Private Equity Essentials ” with David Wong.

“Each session opens a door into a different corner of the private markets,” noted Pete Keliuotis, Executive Vice President and the Director of Public and Private Markets Research at Callan. “In private credit, we explored how a shift away from traditional bank lending has changed the dynamics of private lending. In private equity, we got into how value is actually created inside companies through operational discipline over time. With venture capital, we gave members an honest picture of the long timelines and what separates thoughtful participation from speculation. And with real assets, we covered the asset class that anchors some of the world's most sophisticated portfolios, and why it deserves a place in that conversation for individual investors. The engagement told us something important: members are hungry for this level of substance. We can't wait to bring more of it to more people as our relationship with Crowd Street grows.”

Members who were unable to attend live can access recordings of the sessions through Crowd Street's educational resources, with additional educational programming expected as Crowd Street continues to expand its investor education efforts.

As part of its commitment to investor education , Crowd Street has published resources on private market investing, including a Guide to Private Equity Investing and a Guide to Private Credit Investing . These guides provide an overview of how these asset classes work and some key considerations for accredited investors.

Crowd Street believes today's investors may benefit from spending as much time learning about private markets as they do researching public investments. Understanding both can provide a more complete view of the opportunities available in today's market. For more information, visit https://crowdstreet.com/ .

The webinar series and related materials are intended for educational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any security. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Callan serves as a paid consultant to Crowd Street in connection with this webinar series among other services.

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street provides accredited investors access to self-directed private market investments. The platform offers alternative investment opportunities that have historically primarily been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these available opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth.



This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding the suitability of any investment. Crowd Street does not provide investment advice, and all investment decisions are made solely by the investor. Private market investments are speculative, involve significant risk, including the potential loss of principal, and may be illiquid. Any offering is made only pursuant to the applicable offering documents, which should be reviewed carefully, including the discussion of risks, fees, expenses, and investment limitations. Availability of any investment opportunity is subject to investor eligibility requirements and applicable law.

NOTICE: CrowdStreet, Inc. (Crowd Street) offers investment opportunities on its website (the "Platform"). Broker-dealer services in connection with the placement of securities are offered through CrowdStreet Capital LLC (Crowd Street Capital), a registered broker-dealer, Member FINRA / SIPC . Visit CrowdStreet.com for additional disclosures, our Terms of Use , and Privacy Policy .

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