DP World's Port of Posorja Receives AAPA Port Industry Excellence Award for Second Consecutive Year

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World’s Port of Posorja has received the 2026 Port Industry Excellence Award in the Public-Private Partnerships category, presented by the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA LATAM) and the Inter-American Committee on Ports (CIP) of the Organization of American States (OAS). The recognition marks the second consecutive year DP World has received the award, underscoring the strength of its partnership with the Government of Ecuador to develop one of Latin America's leading trade gateways.

The award recognizes projects that strengthen port systems, supply chains, and national economies through public-private collaboration. According to AAPA LATAM and CIP-OAS, this year's winners were recognized for advancing competitiveness and port development across the Americas.

Developed as a greenfield deep-water port, DP World has invested approximately US$700 million in the Port of Posorja since operations began in 2019. Earlier this year, the company inaugurated the expansion of the terminal’s berth to 700 meters, with a further extension to 800 meters scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. Once complete, the terminal's annual capacity will increase to 1.4 million TEUs, further strengthening Ecuador's connectivity to global markets.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, said: "Receiving this recognition for a second consecutive year reflects what can be achieved through a strong public-private partnership and a shared commitment to long-term investment. Together with the Government of Ecuador, we have built modern port infrastructure that is improving supply chain efficiency, strengthening the country's competitiveness and creating new opportunities for Ecuadorian businesses to reach international markets."

The award will be presented during the AAPA LATAM 2026 Congress, taking place December 1–4 in Guatemala, where maritime and port leaders from across the Americas will convene to discuss the industry's future.

The recognition follows another milestone for the Port of Posorja. In the latest Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), published by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, the port ranked first in Latin America and 20th globally, remaining the only port in the region to rank among the world's top 20 most efficient container ports for two consecutive years. The report also identified Posorja as the third most improved port globally since 2020, reflecting sustained operational gains over the past five years.

Today, the Port of Posorja supports nearly 10,000 direct and indirect jobs and plays a key role in Ecuador's export economy, particularly in the agricultural, seafood and manufacturing sectors. Its continued growth is strengthening Ecuador's position as a leading trade gateway on South America's Pacific coast while supporting more efficient and competitive supply chains.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

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