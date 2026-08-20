New Study Demonstrates AliveCor’s KardiaMobile 6L Significantly Increases Arrhythmia Detection Beyond Traditional Ambulatory Monitoring

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AliveCor, the global leader in AI-powered cardiology, today announced a new prospective cohort study (the M-KEEPS study) conducted by researchers at the University of Rochester Clinical Cardiovascular Research Center and published in JACC Advances. The study, titled "Symptom-Triggered 6-Lead ECG Monitoring Significantly Increases Arrhythmia Detection Beyond Traditional Ambulatory Monitoring," establishes that 30-day use of the handheld KardiaMobile 6L (KM6L) device outperforms traditional short-duration ambulatory ECG monitoring alone in detecting clinically significant arrhythmias.

By empowering patients to capture medical-grade recordings on-demand during symptomatic episodes, the KM6L device achieved an overall diagnostic yield nearly double that of standard clinical monitoring modalities.

Key Clinical Findings & Diagnostic Yield

The study evaluated 350 adult patients presenting with unexplained palpitations, dizziness, or lightheadedness who were concurrently tracked using both a physician-ordered standard ambulatory monitor (24/48-hour Holter or an extended patch ECG monitor) and a KM6L device for 30 days.

Doubling the Diagnostic Capture: Clinically significant arrhythmias were detected in 66 patients (18.9%) overall across both monitoring types. Traditional ambulatory monitors identified arrhythmias in only 27 patients (7.7%), whereas the KM6L device detected arrhythmias in 52 patients (14.9%) (P < 0.001).

Clinically significant arrhythmias were detected in 66 patients (18.9%) overall across both monitoring types. Traditional ambulatory monitors identified arrhythmias in only 27 patients (7.7%), whereas the KM6L device detected arrhythmias in 52 patients (14.9%) (P < 0.001). Exclusive Arrhythmia Detection: A total of 39 arrhythmia episodes (11.1%) were captured exclusively by the KM6L device and completely missed by conventional continuous monitoring options (p = 0.0008).

A total of 39 arrhythmia episodes (11.1%) were captured exclusively by the KM6L device and completely missed by conventional continuous monitoring options (p = 0.0008). Outperforming Prolonged Patch Monitors: In an exploratory analysis of patients wearing extended patch ECG monitors for 7 days or longer, the patch devices documented arrhythmias in 9.8% of patients (9 out of 93), while the KM6L device detected arrhythmias in 23.9% of those same patients (22 out of 93) (p < 0.0001).

In an exploratory analysis of patients wearing extended patch ECG monitors for 7 days or longer, the patch devices documented arrhythmias in 9.8% of patients (9 out of 93), while the KM6L device detected arrhythmias in 23.9% of those same patients (22 out of 93) (p < 0.0001). Targeted Condition Catch Rates: The most common arrhythmia missed by traditional monitoring but detected by the KM6L device was atrial fibrillation.

Breakdown of Detected Arrhythmias by Modality

The following data highlights the number of patients diagnosed with specific clinically significant cardiac conditions across the cohort:

Arrhythmia

Condition Ambulatory

Monitor Only KM6L Only Both Modalities Total Patients

Detected Atrial Fibrillation 0 23 6 29 Atrial Flutter 2 2 0 4 Supraventricular

Tachycardia

(SVT) 7 8 2 17 Non-Sustained

Ventricular

Tachycardia 1 3 3 7 Frequent VPBs 2 1 3 6 Sinus

Tachycardia

(>130 bpm) 0 2 0 2 Pause 1 0 0 1 Total 13 39 14 66

Redefining the Standard of Care

"The M-KEEPS study showed that the KardiaMobile 6L hand-held device enabled patient-initiated ECG recordings with 88% of participants—across a broad range of ages and with two-thirds being women—evaluating the device as easy to use," said Wojciech Zareba, MD, PhD, of the Clinical Cardiovascular Research Center at the University of Rochester. "Symptom-triggered ECG recordings obtained over 30 days were superior to standard 24- or 48-hour Holter recordings and to prolonged multiday recordings in detecting clinically significant arrhythmias. KM6L might be considered as the first line of diagnostic process in individuals with uncertain causes of cardiac symptoms."

The research team also highlighted how real-world clinical paradigms are shifting toward patient-activated technology to address these exact workflow bottlenecks.

"Traditional short-duration monitoring simply misses too many transient events, creating a costly diagnostic blind spot for clinicians," said Dr. Dave Albert, Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder of AliveCor. "This landmark study from the University of Rochester proves that putting our medical-grade, 6-lead device directly into patients’ hands nearly doubles the diagnostic yield. By empowering patients to capture arrhythmias the moment symptoms occur, we can accelerate accurate diagnoses, optimize clinical workflows, and get patients to life-saving treatment faster—ultimately preventing critical cardiac episodes and the compounding costs of undetected conditions."

High Data Quality and Exceptional Patient Usability

A critical element of deploying consumer-facing medical technology is patient adherence and signal reliability. Across 6,251 total KM6L recordings collected during the study, 92.3% of the total recordings were deemed clinically interpretable by research technicians. In direct head-to-head temporal alignments, 88.3% of KM6L recordings were classified as top-tier, readable ECGs compared to 86.7% of traditional Holter recordings.

Patient survey results at the end of the 30-day testing period indicated massive compliance and clinical satisfaction across a diverse demographic, where two-thirds of study participants were female:

88% of surveyed participants strongly agreed that the KM6L smartphone application was easy to use.

70% strongly agreed that obtaining a 6-lead ECG recording utilizing the left leg electrode was easy to complete.

88% strongly agreed that they felt more confident using the device to actively document their heart rhythms.

In practice, the KM6L device functions seamlessly as an adjunct early in the cardiac diagnostic pathway. By reducing repeated short-term monitoring loops, the technology speeds up symptom-rhythm correlation, easing patient anxiety and minimizing unnecessary healthcare expenditures associated with an extended diagnostic search.

AliveCor remains deeply committed to anchoring its innovations in rigorous clinical evidence, a dedication backed by more than 250 peer-reviewed articles. The company's extensive research library, ranging from validation studies in JAMA to landmark trials in The Lancet, consistently proves that its medical-grade AI and hardware improve arrhythmia detection, streamline clinical workflows, and optimize patient outcomes. By continually subjecting its technology to independent scientific scrutiny, AliveCor provides physicians and patients with unmatched, data-driven confidence in remote cardiac care.

For clinicians looking for more information on how to integrate Kardia devices into their workflow, visit: https://alivecor.com/health-systems.

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc., the leading provider of FDA-cleared personal electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, is transforming cardiology with its medical-grade AI solutions. The company was named to the inaugural TIME World's Top Health Tech Companies 2025 list - recognition of its commitment to delivering innovative devices and services that empower patients and physicians with personalized, actionable heart data. With over 350 million ECGs recorded, the company’s Kardia devices are the most clinically validated personal ECGs in the world and can remotely detect six of the most common heart arrhythmias in just 30 seconds. The company’s latest offering, Kardia 12L ECG System, powered by KAI 12L cleared to detect 39 cardiac conditions (with determination availability varying by geography), was designed exclusively for use by healthcare providers. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients’ and customers’ heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies, addressing gaps in care and improving the treatment experience for patients across a range of disease areas. AliveCor is a privately held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. For more information, visit alivecor.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Contact

Morgan Mathis

Director of Corporate Communications, AliveCor

press@alivecor.com