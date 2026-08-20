Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s Mina Yasuda Marks 10 Years in Mortgage Industry with Launch of The Mina Group

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, today announced the formation of The Mina Group, led by vice president of mortgage lending Mina Yasuda. The team will expand Yasuda’s ability to help borrowers understand their financing options and navigate the homebuying process.

Yasuda began her mortgage career as an intern at 18 and has spent the past decade helping families achieve homeownership. Her work has earned her Chairman’s Club and President’s Club recognition, accomplishments she sees as the result of putting people first and building genuine relationships.

Her own experience as a buyer helped shape the educational approach at the center of her business. Before purchasing her first home at 25, Yasuda assumed she would need a much larger down payment. Learning that she could buy with 5%* down changed her perspective and reinforced her belief that clear, honest guidance can reveal options borrowers may not know are available.

Yasuda will mark the team launch with an appreciation event designed to feel more like a community gathering than a traditional corporate celebration. The event reflects the client-first approach that has guided her career.

“This milestone has reminded me that no one builds something meaningful alone,” said Yasuda. “I’m grateful to the clients, referral partners, mentors, friends, family members and teammates who believed in me along the way. I’m proud of what we’ve built and look forward to helping more people understand that buying a home may be closer than they think.”

Her career demonstrates the opportunity for loan officers to build their businesses at Guaranteed Rate Affinity while maintaining a strong focus on clients and community.

“Mina is incredible at what she does, and the accolades she receives year after year speak for themselves,” said Dave Dickey, President and CPO of Guaranteed Rate Affinity. “She’s one of a kind, and we’re thrilled to watch her continue to grow her business with the launch of The Mina Group. We can’t wait to see what’s next for her.”

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services, LLC dba CIH Integrated Services. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. a subsidiary of Compass, Inc. (d/b/a Compass International Holdings) (CIH) (NYSE: COMP), real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries. CIH owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to CIH brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

Visit grarate.com for more information.

Disclosures: Guaranteed Rate, Inc. owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and CIH owns 49.9%. Applicant subject to credit and underwriting approval. Not all applicants will be approved for financing. Receipt of application does not represent an approval for financing or interest rate guarantee. Refinancing your mortgage may increase costs over the term of your loan. Restrictions may apply.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity has no affiliation with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the US Department of Agriculture or any other government agency.

*Sample down payment provided for illustration purposes only and is not intended to provide mortgage or other financial advice specific to the circumstances of any individual and should not be relied upon in that regard. Guaranteed Rate Affinity cannot predict where rates will be in the future.