Progress Software Announces New Telerik and Kendo UI Release to Accelerate AI-Powered Development and Agent-Ready Applications

Latest release helps development teams transition from AI-assisted coding to production-ready, agent-driven applications

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), an AI infrastructure software leader, today announced the latest Progress® Telerik® and Progress® Kendo UI® release, helping to accelerate UI development with context-aware AI while advancing a new generation of applications designed for both human and AI agent interaction. By embedding AI deeply into UI generation, application modernization and development workflows, the release enables teams to move beyond traditional software development cycles to AI-assisted coding, delivering production-ready, agent-driven software.

This release introduces a comprehensive set of AI-driven capabilities – from embedding accessibility and intelligent UI generation into the design process to enabling smarter debugging with proactive insights, agent-based document processing and seamless AI interaction with application interfaces. It also supports legacy modernization and RAG-powered data interaction, while helping teams build and ship intuitive, AI-ready user experiences faster through new components, automation and integrated tooling.

"Engineering leaders need to both enable their teams to use AI to scale their productivity and to increase their production of agentic applications,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP and GM, Digital Experience, Progress Software. “This release enables engineering teams to meet those needs by extending developer productivity and providing pioneering UI tools to build AI-embedded applications compatible with both human and agent interactions."

New capabilities include:

Comply with Accessibility Standards without Tedious Manual Work: Leverage the Progress® Agentic UI Generator to embed component-level accessibility directly into UI creation, delivering contextual guidance that reduces compliance risk and advances inclusive experiences.



Leverage the Progress® Agentic UI Generator to embed component-level accessibility directly into UI creation, delivering contextual guidance that reduces compliance risk and advances inclusive experiences. Pinpoint Problems Faster with In-IDE Debugging and Automated Problem Alerts: Enable smarter debugging with Progress® Fiddler® Agent Skills by giving coding assistants direct visibility into network traffic, including the ability to proactively alert developers of problems and their suggested solutions.



Enable smarter debugging with Progress® Fiddler® Agent Skills by giving coding assistants direct visibility into network traffic, including the ability to proactively alert developers of problems and their suggested solutions. Enable Agents to Interact with Documents: Extract structured data, analyze Excel files, convert formats and generate documents within existing applications without external AI services, using agent tools in Telerik® Document Processing Libraries (DPL).



Extract structured data, analyze Excel files, convert formats and generate documents within existing applications without external AI services, using agent tools in Telerik® Document Processing Libraries (DPL). Pioneer Agent-Ready UI with WebMCP: Enable AI agents to interact directly with application interfaces through WebMCP, eliminating fragile screen-scraping techniques and creating more reliable agent-driven experiences.



Enable AI agents to interact directly with application interfaces through WebMCP, eliminating fragile screen-scraping techniques and creating more reliable agent-driven experiences. Modernize WinForms Apps with New UI: Accelerate legacy app transformation with automated conversion to Progress® Telerik® UI for WinForms using intelligent control mapping, code parsing and MCP-based automation.



Accelerate legacy app transformation with automated conversion to Progress® Telerik® UI for WinForms using intelligent control mapping, code parsing and MCP-based automation. Easily Add Agentic RAG Capabilities into Your .NET Apps: Connect to Progress® RAG-as-a-Service product to use LLMs to analyze and converse with your unstructured enterprise data, documents and other information.



Connect to Progress® RAG-as-a-Service product to use LLMs to analyze and converse with your unstructured enterprise data, documents and other information. Build UI for AI at Market Speed: Build intuitive experiences with Smart Paste, PromptBox and SmartBox, while benefiting from new components, broader framework support, faster CLI onboarding and integrated AI chat in documentation.





To learn more about the latest release of Telerik and Kendo UI development tools, visit https://www.telerik.com.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides the context and control organizations need to reliably extract value from AI—context drawn from an organization's data, content and workflows, and control over the security, governance and cost of their AI initiatives. Learn how hundreds of thousands of businesses, powering the work of tens of millions of professionals worldwide, realize value from trusted, enterprise-ready AI at www.progress.com.

Progress, Telerik, Kendo UI, Fiddler, and certain product names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and/or other countries. See Trademarks for appropriate markings. All rights in any other trademarks contained herein are reserved by their respective owners and their inclusion does not imply an endorsement, affiliation or sponsorship as between Progress and the respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress Software

+1-800-477-6473

pr@progress.com