Ema AI Appoints Jonathan Feldman as Head of Revenue, Partnerships and Solutions to Accelerate Enterprise Growth

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ema , the leading enterprise platform for agentic AI Employees, today announced that Jonathan Feldman has joined the company as Head of Revenue, Partnerships and Solutions, a role created to support the company’s next phase of growth as it expands enterprise adoption of its AI employees for HR, IT and Finance.

Feldman joins Ema after four years at Workato, where he advanced from the embedded platform team to Global Vice President of the AI business unit. At Workato, he built the AI business unit from the ground up, establishing its coverage model, pricing architecture, qualification framework and delivery motion. He also helped develop strategic partnerships with Anthropic, OpenAI, Google and Nvidia.

“Jonathan has the rare combination of enterprise sales leadership, partner-building experience and deep fluency in what it takes to turn AI into business value,” said Surojit Chatterjee, CEO of Ema AI. “He helped build a new AI business from the ground up at Workato and forged relationships with some of the most important companies shaping the frontier AI ecosystem. As Ema enters its next stage, partner ecosystems will be central to how we scale globally, and Jonathan is uniquely qualified to help us build that motion in a repeatable way. His leadership strengthens our ability to bring the Universal AI Employee to the world’s largest enterprises.”

In his new role, Feldman will lead Ema’s revenue, partnerships and solutions organization with responsibility for building a scalable partner ecosystem, strengthening cloud alliances, enabling reseller growth and creating a repeatable enterprise go-to-market motion.

Feldman’s background aligns closely with Ema’s strategy of delivering enterprise AI through trusted channels and integrated workflows. Over the past two years, he has focused on helping enterprises realize business value from frontier AI by connecting AI systems to business context and trusted enterprise actions. Prior to Workato, he held enterprise sales leadership roles at Freshworks, Oracle and SAP.

“Enterprise AI has reached an inflection point,” Feldman said. “The market is moving beyond experimentation and asking a more important question: how do these systems create measurable business value inside real enterprise workflows? Ema stood out to me because it has built a differentiated platform and has a clear view of how to scale it — through technology, through ecosystem partnerships and through a go-to-market model that reflects how large enterprises actually buy and deploy. I’m here to help build on that foundation and work with the team to expand Ema’s reach globally.”



Ema’s platform strategy centers on enterprise-grade orchestration, multi-model routing and pre-built AI employees designed to support real business workflows. As the platform matures and partner-led expansion becomes a larger part of the go-to-market motion, Ema is positioning the Universal AI Employee to help global enterprises improve efficiency and employee experience across departments.

To learn more about Ema, please visit: www.ema.ai .

ABOUT EMA

Ema is a leading AI Employee platform helping enterprises transform work through autonomous AI agents. By bringing HR, IT and Finance together on a single platform, Ema enables organizations to automate and orchestrate employee experiences and business processes end to end. Built for enterprise scale, Ema combines advanced AI reasoning with enterprise-grade governance, security and compliance, and integrates with more than 250 business applications and systems of record. Trusted by organizations including Wipro, Hitachi, ADP and PwC, Ema helps enterprises deploy AI in production in days and achieve measurable business outcomes. To learn more, visit https://www.ema.ai

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