Forge’s Broadband Nation Expo Builds Major Momentum for 2026 Event, Nearly 100 Speakers and Growing Roster of Industry Sponsors

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fourth annual Broadband Nation Expo , produced by Forge’s Fierce Network and the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), is building major momentum for its 2026 event taking place November 18-20 in New Orleans. Nearly 100 speakers have been added to the agenda and leading companies across broadband and digital infrastructure will participate at Broadband Nation Expo and the inaugural Data Center Excellence Summit. Together with Forge's Fierce Network and TIA, they will explore the technologies, policies, workforce strategies, and investment priorities needed to expand broadband access, strengthen digital infrastructure, and support the growing demands of the AI economy.

Broadband Nation Expo is the nation’s largest meeting ground for the U.S. broadband, digital infrastructure, and connectivity ecosystem – bringing together the decision-makers building, funding, deploying, and operating the networks that will power America’s future. The co-located Data Center Excellence Summit convenes industry leaders to scale the infrastructure behind the AI economy. Together, these events create a collaborative forum where industry, government, and technology leaders work together to address the opportunities and challenges shaping America's digital future.

“Broadband Nation Expo and the co-located Data Center Excellence Summit continues to build incredible momentum, with new speakers and new sponsors. The energy around this year’s event is unmistakable. We’re thrilled to see the community coming together in bigger and more impactful ways,” said David Drain, Show Director, Broadband Nation Expo.

Broadband Nation Expo and Data Center Excellence Summit Speakers

The Broadband Nation Expo and co-located Data Center Excellence Summit conference programs offer a lineup of industry leaders, experts and thought-provoking discussions focused on the future of broadband, AI and digital infrastructure. With three tracks: Built to Last, Hybrid Horizons and Data Center Excellence, attendees can expect a dynamic program packed with insights, ideas and opportunities to engage with the industry.

Keynote speakers include:

Justin Colwell, EVP, Technology Strategy & Innovation, Charter Communications

Phil Read, Senior Director of Global Colocation Product Management, Equinix

Gino Tozzi, Global Head of Data Center Infrastructure Quality, Google

Rob Ward, SVP, Global Network Engineering, Lumen Technologies

Other confirmed speakers include:

Vince Aragona, CEO, Neo Network Development

Navid Ariaban, Managing Director, FTI Consulting

Berge Ayvazian, Senior Industry Analyst and Consultant, Wireless 20/20

Egest Balla, Analyst, Wire & Cable, CRU Group

MJ Barton, Tribal Affairs & Strategic Growth, Trans-Tel Central, LLC

Eric Bathras, Chief Technology Officer, Maryland Department of Information Technology

Angela Bennink, General Manager, Kitsap Public Utility District

Koby Biran, CEO, Xtream Communications, LLC

Scott Blorstad, Sr. Project Manager, HITT Contracting

Robert Boyle, CEO & Founder, Planet Networks

Mike Brigman, CEO, Bridged Broadband

Butch Brock, CSO, Dragonfly Internet

Stephen Rose, CEO, Render Networks

David Bronston, Special Counsel, Phillips Lytle

Ken Budd, CEO, 702 Communications; Aurora Fiber Optic Networks

Rick Cimerman, Vice President, External & State Affairs Lead, NCTA - The Internet & Television Association

Steve Coran, Attorney, Lerman Senter PLLC

Elizabeth Coyne, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Network

Gene Crusie, CEO, Surf Internet

Sarah Davis, Vice President, Market Development, Fidium

Brandon Dinsmore, Founder & Executive Director, NDN Development Group

Bob Faber, Senior ICT Consultant, Salas O'Brien

Josh Forman, Co-Chair, Digital Infrastructure Practice, Greenberg Traurig

Ken Frankel, VP of Sales, F-Secure

Eric Frederick, Chief Connectivity Officer, Michigan High-Speed Internet Office

Jeff Freyer, Senior Vice President, Grain Management

Leo Garcia, Director, Office of Broadband, FloridaCommerce

Heather Gate, Executive Vice President, Digital Inclusion, Connected Nation

Bobbie Gilbert, Chief Government Affairs Officer, Ripple Fiber

Diana Goovaerts, Executive Editor, Cloud, Data Center and AI, Fierce Network

Robert Griffin, Broadband Director, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

Ronnie Hammond, Director, Office of Statewide Broadband, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development

Linda Hardesty, Executive Editor, Fierce Network

Caleb Henry, Director of Research, Quilty Space

Brian Horton, Senior Director, Head of Wireless Business, CCI Systems

Glen Howie, State Broadband Director, Arkansas Economic Development Commission

Veneeth Iyengar, Executive Director, Connect LA

Alan Jones, CNO, C Spire

Anitha Kapu, Director of Engineering (Manufacturing & Quality), Crusoe

Anis Khemakhem, Chief Commercial Officer, Clearfield

Bob Knight, Commissioner, Economic & Community Development, Town of Ridgefield, Connecticut

Jeff Kohler, Co-Founder, Rise Broadband

Bob Kolasky, Senior Vice President, Cyber and Critical Infrastructure, Exiger

Spencer Laney, Director of Deployment, TWN Communications

Matt Larsen, Owner and CEO, Vistabeam

Jaimie Lenderman, Practice Leader, Omdia

Sam Love, Chief Policy & Strategy Officer, NCTA

Mike Lubin, Senior Advisor and VP, ViaSat

Bree Maki, Executive Director, Office of Broadband Development – Minnesota

Kimberly Maki, CEO, Influential Voices, LLC

Ravi Teja Reddy Mandala, Senior Site Reliability Engineer, Oracle

Sue Marek, Editorial Director, Ookla

Carol Mattey, Principal, Mattey Consulting LLC

Kimberly McKinley, Chief of Staff, TAK Broadband

Allyson Mitchell, General Manager, Mohawk Networks, LLC

Jason Mittler, Manager, FPUAnet, Fort Pierce Utilities Authority

Matt Myers, Chief Operations Officer, All West Fiber

Melissa Newman, SVP, Government Affairs, TIA

Sam Pavlick, Sales Manager, Actifai

Mark Pearson, Broadband Interstate Coordinator, Communities Unlimited

Jessica Pittard, President & CEO, BDI Datalynk

Matthew Plaster, Senior Advisor for Strategy, NTIA

Donald Ray, Chief Development Officer, BAM Broadband

Mike Regan, VP, Business Performance, TIA

Brandy Reitter, Executive Director, Colorado Broadband Office

Martin Renkis, Executive Director, Data Center Infrastructure, Johnson Controls

Peter Robins-Brown, Assistant to the President, Louisiana AFL-CIO

Paroma Sanyal, Principal, The Brattle Group

Steven Schwerbel, Director of State Advocacy, WISPA - The Association for Broadband Without Boundaries

Carla Shearer, CEO & General Manager, SCTelecom

Parker Slaybaugh, VP, LINK Public Affairs

Tom Stroup, President, Satellite Industry Association

Bill Stueber, Partner, Telecom Partners Group

Roger Timmerman, CEO, UTOPIA Fiber

Thomas Tyler, Co-Founder, C207 Partners

Kevin Uyeno, Vice President, Chief of Staff, Pivot-Tech Development, Inc.

Drew Van Dopp, CEO, Maryland Broadband Cooperative

Brian Vo, Chief Investment Officer, Connect Humanity

David Waite, Principal, Fifty Elm

Joseph Wender, Executive Director, SHLB Coalition

Kenny Williams, District 9 Staff Representative, Communications Workers of America (CWA)

John Windhausen, Principal, Telepoly

Warren Woodward, Director of Broadband Services, XMission Internet

Michelle Yirka, SVP Business Development, Chisholm Broadband

David Zumwalt, President & CEO, WISPA



Additional speakers and sessions will be announced in the coming months.

Leading companies across broadband and digital infrastructure commit to events

Broadband Nation Expo and the co-located Data Center Excellence Summit continues to attract an impressive roster of sponsors from across the broadband, communications, and digital infrastructure sectors. Together, these organizations are helping convene the conversations needed to address deployment challenges, strengthen network resilience, expand workforce development, and prepare infrastructure for the next era of growth and AI adoption. They include:

Returning Marquee Partner CommScope

Platinum Partner: NCTA

Gold Partner: Render Networks

Bronze Partners: 1Finity; Actifai; AFL; CCI Systems; Clearfield; F-Secure; Luck Grove; Maxcell; and Ribbon.

Exhibitors and Supporting Partners: Avion Networks; BDI Datalynk; BHN/Tango; Essentia; FiberOptic.com; Google Fiber; Intracom Telecom; MP NexLevel, LLC; Network Connex; Ooma; Praxedo; SNO Smarter Fiber Neworks; Sunrise Telecom; Trileaf; Vecima; Wesco; and Zyxel Communications.

Industry Association Partners: ACA Connects; Fiber Broadband Association; ISE; NATE; and SCTE.

Partnership opportunities for Broadband Nation Expo and the Data Center Excellence Summit can be explored by contacting Scott Gruntorad at sgruntorad@questex.com .

New to the 2026 event, the Fierce Network Innovation Awards Reception & Ceremony will take place on November 19. The Awards program and ceremony will celebrate the companies, leaders, technologies, and innovations transforming connectivity and advancing the future of broadband, cloud, wireless, and beyond.

For additional information and registration, visit Broadband Nation Expo and Data Center Excellence Summit.

Stay connected with the latest updates by following Broadband Nation Expo on LinkedIn and X .

About Broadband Nation Expo

Broadband Nation Expo is the premier industry event uniting the entire broadband ecosystem – from service providers and policymakers to technology innovators and community leaders. The event serves as a catalyst for collaboration, driving solutions to bridge the digital divide and ensure universal high-speed internet access. Produced in collaboration with the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), Broadband Nation Expo will take place November 18-20 in New Orleans, LA.

About TIA

The Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) advances trusted digital infrastructure for a connected world. Representing more than 400 companies globally, TIA brings industry and government together through standards development, government advocacy, certifications, and industry programs to support resilient, innovative infrastructure.

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit forgelive.com.

Media Contact

Katie Williams

Broadband Nation Expo

kwilliams@questex.com