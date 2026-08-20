M2i Global Applauds Federal Investment in Domestic Mining and Mineral Capacity

In Parallel with Recent Federal Actions on Critical Materials and Defense Supply Chains

Reno, NV, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M2i Global, Inc. (“M2i,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (OTCQB: MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, applauds the critical materials commitments announced by President Donald J. Trump based on the recent roundtable held on August 7, 2026, the Presidential Determination announced on July 30, 2026, and the Executive Order signed on July 20, 2026, securing America’s defense supply chains. These three actions further underscore the Administration’s priority on securing a resilient critical minerals supply chain for the United States.

According to the White House, the August 7th roundtable was the largest meeting of industry leaders and a President in over 120 years. At that event, the Administration announced over $2 billion in critical mining and mining-related projects and over $180 million in mining school and workforce investment. The Administration highlighted that it has signed or approved 160 minerals deals totaling almost $40 billion since January 2025.

On July 30, 2026, the President signed a Presidential Determination under Section 101 of the Defense Production Act authorizing the Secretary of Commerce to restrict exports of recoverable critical minerals and materials. Commerce moved quickly. On August 6, 2026, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) published a temporary final rule requiring that, as of August 27, 2026, U.S. persons selling black mass and tungsten waste and scrap allocate 100 percent of monthly sales to U.S. persons, subject to case-by-case exception. The order runs through August 27, 2027, and the public comment window remains open until November 4, 2026. Materials that would otherwise leave the nation now stay here, expanding the domestic feedstock pool available to recovery and recycling operations.

On July 20, 2026, the President signed Executive Order 14415, “Securing America’s Defense Supply Chains and Ensuring Domestic Acquisition of Critical Materials,” which limits the circumstances under which waivers may be issued for critical materials sourced from covered nations, directs the Department of War to initiate regulatory action requiring more comprehensive supply chain mapping, and encourages defense contractors to qualify new domestic and partner nation sources while removing regulatory barriers in the qualification process. This EO also limits the circumstances under which waivers may be issued for critical materials sourced from covered nations. Taken together, the three provisions move the question of material provenance to a requirement for procurement.

In M2i’s view, these actions positively incentivize the development of a resilient domestic minerals supply chain.

M2i is not a recipient of an award announced on August 7, 2026, and nothing in this release should be read to indicate a federal award, contract, or commitment to the Company. The statements above reflect the Company’s assessment of sector conditions and their relevance to its operating plan.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc. develops and operates the midstream infrastructure that converts critical minerals into qualified, traceable material for American defense, industrial, and manufacturing buyers. The Company works across four verticals: repository and custody, processing and refining, midstream technologies, and recycling. M2i does not mine. It secures feedstock, processes and certifies it, and delivers it under a documented chain of custody, mine to market.

DISCLAIMER: Apart from the tenant use agreement with the Army, M2i's Critical Mineral Repository is not otherwise affiliated with the United States Government.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of M2i Global, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about M2i Global and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in their filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. M2i Global undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Media Contact:

Diego Rosende: drosende@m2i.global

Investor Contacts:

IR@M2i.global