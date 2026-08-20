US Signal Expands OpenCloud Platform with ARM Compute for Modern AI Infrastructure

Grand Rapids, Michigan, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Signal, a leading digital infrastructure provider and portfolio company of Igneo Infrastructure Partners, today announced the availability of OpenCloud ARM Compute, expanding the OpenCloud platform with Ampere®-powered ARM infrastructure designed for AI inference, Small Language Models (SLMs), retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and modern cloud-native applications.

As AI adoption accelerates, organizations are moving beyond a one-size-fits-all approach to infrastructure. While GPUs remain essential for training and fine-tuning large AI models, many production AI workloads require scalable, CPU-based compute optimized for inference and application delivery. OpenCloud ARM Compute gives customers another purpose-built infrastructure option within the OpenCloud platform, allowing them to select the architecture that best fits each workload.

"The future of enterprise infrastructure isn't about choosing one architecture over another," said Daven Winans, SVP of Engineering and Innovation at US Signal. "It's about giving customers the flexibility to run the right workload on the right infrastructure. With ARM Compute, OpenCloud continues to evolve into a platform that supports modern AI, cloud-native applications, and traditional enterprise workloads, all backed by the connectivity and infrastructure services US Signal is known for."

ARM Compute Built for Modern AI Workloads

Powered by the AmpereOne® platform, OpenCloud ARM Compute delivers high core density and strong price-performance for CPU-driven workloads. It is optimized for AI inference, Small Language Models, retrieval-augmented generation, APIs, containers, Kubernetes, and other cloud-native applications that benefit from consistent throughput and scalable performance.

Rather than relying on GPU infrastructure for every AI initiative, organizations can use ARM Compute to efficiently support production AI services and modern application workloads while maintaining the flexibility of OpenCloud's consumption-based cloud model.

Key capabilities include:

Optimized for AI inference, Small Language Models, and RAG applications

High-throughput performance for cloud-native applications, APIs, and containers

Flexible consumption-based pricing with on-demand scalability

Multiple ARM instance configurations to support diverse workload requirements

Enterprise-grade security, US-based support, and a 100 percent uptime SLA

Built on the OpenCloud Platform

OpenCloud ARM Compute is fully integrated into the OpenCloud platform, enabling customers to combine ARM resources with existing x86 environments, public cloud services, and customer-owned infrastructure through a single operational model.

OpenCloud ARM Compute is fully integrated into the OpenCloud platform, enabling organizations to orchestrate workloads across ARM, x86, dedicated GPU infrastructure, public cloud, and customer-owned environments. Backed by US Signal's owned fiber network, geographically diverse data centers, and colocation services, OpenCloud provides the connectivity, unified management, billing, and enterprise support needed to simplify hybrid infrastructure.

"Our customers aren't looking for another cloud platform," said Winans. "They're looking for infrastructure that adapts as their workloads evolve. OpenCloud gives organizations the flexibility to add ARM where it makes sense, continue running traditional workloads on x86, connect to public cloud resources, and build AI strategies that can grow over time without increasing operational complexity."

Continuing the Evolution of OpenCloud

The addition of ARM Compute represents another milestone in US Signal's continued investment in OpenCloud as a flexible platform for modern infrastructure. Together with recently introduced services including OpenCloud Desktop-as-a-Service and SyncSafe Replication, OpenCloud continues to expand beyond traditional cloud infrastructure to support AI, application modernization, end-user computing, disaster recovery, and workload mobility.

As organizations rethink where workloads belong, OpenCloud provides the flexibility to support a wide range of compute architectures and deployment models, helping customers modernize infrastructure without sacrificing operational simplicity or control.

For more information about OpenCloud ARM Compute, visit ussignal.com/cloud/opencloud.

About US Signal

US Signal is a national digital infrastructure provider, delivering network, colocation, cloud, and data protection services across a growing footprint of data centers and fiber assets. With a track record of operational excellence and customer-first delivery, US Signal empowers hyperscale, enterprise, and service provider customers with scalable, secure infrastructure solutions built for the demands of tomorrow. Follow US Signal on LinkedIn and YouTube for up-to-date industry information.

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Group. It invests in high-quality, mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in renewables, digital infrastructure, waste management, water utilities, and transportation/logistics across North America, the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation, responsible investment, and proactive asset management. Igneo manages US$22.5 billion of assets (as of August 31, 2025) on behalf of more than 200 investors worldwide.

Contact Info



Katy Smith

klsmith@ussignal.com

+1 866-274-4625