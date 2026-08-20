Robert Silipo Celebrates Eight Years Helping Ontario Homeowners Navigate Complex Financing

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert Silipo, Team Leader and licensed Mortgage Agent Level II with Mortgage Alliance Company of Canada, is celebrating eight years of helping homeowners, investors, and self-employed borrowers access real financing options across the Greater Toronto Area and Ontario. Since entering the mortgage industry in January 2018, Silipo has assisted more than 300 clients with mortgage needs ranging from home purchases and refinancing to debt consolidation, private mortgages, commercial financing, and complex lending situations that fall outside traditional bank guidelines.

Through Mortgage Alliance, Silipo and his team have access to a wide range of lending options, including major banks, credit unions, monoline lenders, alternative lenders, private lenders, and mortgage investment corporations. Silipo reviews each client's full financial picture to identify the options available and determine the best next step with a particular focus on developing realistic exit strategies for clients who require private or alternative financing.

"When I started in this industry in 2018, I wanted to do things differently, to give every client real options, not just a yes or no from the bank," says Robert Silipo, Team Leader and Mortgage Agent Level II with Mortgage Alliance. "Eight years and more than 300 clients later, that approach has not changed. Whether a file is straightforward or more complex, I take the time to understand the full picture and make sure there is always a clear plan to move forward."

Silipo received the Rising Star Award from his brokerage in his first year and was named a Top-Performing Mortgage Agent for three consecutive years from 2020 to 2022. Clients have described him as "the most professional, fast responding and personable mortgage agent we have ever used."

Looking ahead, Silipo will continue expanding his educational content and online resources for homeowners, homebuyers, investors, and referral partners. For more information: www.rsmortgagesolutions.ca .

Media Contact:

Daisy Raudales

daisy@drpr.ca

About Robert Silipo

Robert Silipo is a licensed Mortgage Agent Level II and Team Leader with Mortgage Alliance Company of Canada, serving clients across the Greater Toronto Area and Ontario. Since entering the mortgage industry in January 2018, Silipo has specialized in home purchases, mortgage renewals, refinancing, debt consolidation, alternative lending, private mortgage solutions, commercial financing, and short-term mortgage exit strategies. Through Mortgage Alliance, his team has access to a wide range of lending options. Silipo's practice is built around education, transparency, clear communication, and personalized service.