West Coast Community Bank Launches Private Banking Division Serving Silicon Valley and the Peninsula

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Coast Community Bank (OTCQX: WCCB), a $2.9 billion community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif., today announced the launch of its Private Banking division, expanding the Bank's presence in Silicon Valley and the San Francisco Peninsula with a team dedicated to providing a high-touch banking experience designed around each client's financial goals.



Leading the new division are Janice Miyatake and Wyman Wong, both joining as senior vice presidents, directors of private banking. The Private Banking division will offer customized deposit solutions, business and commercial real estate lending and treasury management services. Through dedicated relationship managers, private banking clients will have access to tailored banking solutions backed by local decision-making and relationship-based service.

The new division reflects West Coast Community Bank's continued investment in the Bay Area and its commitment to serving business owners, entrepreneurs, professionals and their families with a highly personalized approach to banking.



"Our new Private Banking team has earned the trust of clients throughout Silicon Valley and the Peninsula," said Emily Ruvalcaba, senior vice president and regional president for Silicon Valley. "Their experience, relationships and commitment to exceptional service make them a tremendous addition to West Coast Community Bank."



Miyatake will be based in Silicon Valley and brings extensive experience cultivating relationships with business owners and professionals throughout the region. Most recently, she served as senior vice president and deposit relationship manager at Heritage Bank of Commerce, where she focused on helping clients navigate increasingly complex banking needs.



Wong will be based on the Peninsula and joins West Coast Community Bank from First Citizens Bank, where he served with SVB Private following First Citizens' acquisition of Silicon Valley Bank. With more than three decades in banking, he brings deep expertise serving business owners, professionals and families throughout the Bay Area.



Supporting the expansion is a seasoned private banking team:



Silicon Valley

Vivian Wong, senior vice president, senior private banking relationship manager

Wendy Talamantes, vice president, private banking relationship manager





Peninsula

Claudia Ferguson, senior vice president, senior private banking relationship manager

Kim Mueller, vice president, private banking relationship manager

Teri Watkins, vice president, private banking relationship manager





"The launch of our Private Banking division is an important step in our growth strategy for Silicon Valley and the Peninsula," said Krista Snelling, chairman and chief executive officer for West Coast Community Bank. "Clients want experienced bankers who understand their goals, provide extraordinary service and can make decisions locally. Janice, Wyman and this team position us to build something special in these markets."



The Silicon Valley Private Banking team will be based at the Bank’s full-service branch located in Downtown San Jose at 10 Almaden Blvd., Suite 150. West Coast Community Bank has signed a lease for a new loan production office at 1300 S. El Camino Real, Suite 203 in San Mateo to house the Peninsula team. The San Mateo office is slated to open this fall.

ABOUT WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK

Founded in 2004, West Coast Community Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. West Coast Community Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank also is an SBA Preferred Lending Partner. As a full-service bank, West Coast Community Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, West Coast Community Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations. Visit wccb.com for more information.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Alison Voorhees

SVP Director of Marketing

831.600.4013 direct

avoorhees@wccb.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e6cadde-2ab9-4b30-89a0-976ee8f95185

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ca3818f-91e9-40e9-b7bc-7ce9430eabaf