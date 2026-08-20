LIS Technologies Commences Initial Technical Feasibility and Environmental Characterization Initiatives at its 206-Acre LIST Island Property Located on the Footprint of the Historic K-25 Gaseous Diffusion Plant

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a developer of proprietary advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, is pleased to announce that initial, hands-on site preparation work has officially begun on its 206-acre LIST Island in the East Tennessee Technology Park Heritage Center in Oak Ridge, home of the former K-25 gaseous diffusion plant and the birthplace of the United States’ nuclear industry.



Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Announces the Inception of Initial Site Preparation Activities on LIST Island.

This initial phase of work includes comprehensive environmental assessments and site-specific technical feasibility studies, laying the groundwork for what LIST envisions as its flagship commercial laser-based uranium enrichment headquarters and technical campus, named LEU-3, housing the Company’s Project F.U.E.L. (Future Uranium Enrichment with Lasers) and supporting its long-term operational and research objectives.

Figure 2 – Rendering of LIS Technologie’s planned Commercial Laser Enrichment facility, named the LEU-3 Facility, on LIST Island as part of Project F.U.E.L (Future Uranium Enrichment with Lasers)

“This is a huge step forward for our team and our company,” said Jay Yu, Executive Chairman and CEO of LIS Technologies Inc. “We are looking to build back the United States’ uranium enrichment capabilities, and that starts with the LEU-3 Facility and Project F.U.E.L. right here in Oak Ridge, the birthplace of the United States’ nuclear industry.”

The ongoing formal environmental, safety and technical review process will inform the next steps as part of LIST’s previously announced $1.38 billion investment to redevelop the area. It is the third largest nuclear-related investment since the creation of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s Nuclear Energy Fund. LIST Island is expected to become the site of the world’s first U.S.-origin commercial laser uranium enrichment facility, named the LEU-3 Facility, supporting U.S. utilities, next-generation reactor developers, and national defense requirements while helping to reestablish a resilient domestic nuclear fuel supply chain.

Figure 3 - LIS Technologies Inc. Announces the Commencement of Initial Site Preparation Activities on LIST Island.

LIST is anticipating construction and initial commercial operations by the early 2030s, positioning its laser enrichment facility to meet accelerating demand for domestically sourced uranium enrichment.

“These initial steps mark the beginning of a long-term vision for our 206-acre LIST Island,” said Christo Liebenberg, President and Co-Founder of LIS Technologies Inc. “Today, the site consists of little more than access roads, but the vision for our LEU-3 Facility and the home of Project F.U.E.L. is beginning to take shape. Our ultimate goal is to establish an integrated, domestic nuclear fuel capability—from uranium enrichment through deconversion—that can help supply the fuel needed to support America’s existing nuclear fleet and the next generation of advanced reactors. This includes reactors that may ultimately serve the rapidly growing energy needs of AI data centers and other energy-intensive industries.”

“We are progressing with the environmental characterization of LIST Island in order to support an Environmental Impact Statement from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC),” said Julie Olivier, Director for Licensing and Regulatory Affairs of LIS Technologies Inc. “LIST Island has already been heavily studied in the past, and our current data is proving it to be an ideal spot to locate our advanced technology. We anticipate completing data collection in the next few months, followed by submittal of Environmental Report to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in or around 2027.”

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, developer of a patented and proprietary advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Microreactors, the production of stable isotopes for medical and scientific research, and applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. LIST employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," meaning statements related to future events or possibilities, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements can often contain words such as “contemplate,” “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “explore,” “plans”, “aim,” “goal,” “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would” or “may” or derivations of these words and other words of similar meaning, although forward-looking statements may be denoted by other terms. In this press release, forward-looking statements related to the Company’s plans to develop and operate LIST Island, as well as the Company’s business and operational plans and goals in general. These and other forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control. For LIS Technologies Inc., particular risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the following which are, and will be, exacerbated by any worsening of global business and economic environment: (i) risks related to the development of new or advanced technology, including difficulties with design and testing, cost overruns, development of competitive technology, loss of key individuals and uncertainty of success of patent filings, (ii) our ability to obtain key vendor, technology and customer contracts and the significant funding necessary to execute on our business plan and (iii) risks related to uncertainty regarding our ability to commercially deploy a competitive laser enrichment technology, (iv) risks related to the impact of government regulation and policies including by the U.S Department of Energy and the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission; and (v) other risks and uncertainties associated with the operating a pre-revenue, developing business a highly regulated, competitive and rapidly evolving industry. Notably, only after successful completion of our Phase 2 Pilot Plant demonstration will the Company be able to make realistic economic predictions for a commercial uranium enrichment facility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. The factors listed above may not constitute all factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in any forward-looking statement. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

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