HUHUTECH's Japanese Subsidiary Selected Through Competitive RFP for a Multi-Year Tool Hook-Up Program at a Leading Japanese Semiconductor Manufacturer's Hiroshima Facility

WUXI, China, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HUHU) ("HUHUTECH" or the "Company"), a professional provider of high-purity process systems and factory facility management and monitoring solutions for semiconductor manufacturers and industrial clients, today announced that its Japanese subsidiary has been selected through a competitive request-for-proposal process to participate in a leading Hiroshima-region semiconductor manufacturer's (the “Customer”) tool hook-up program spanning the Customer's 2027 and 2028 fiscal years.

The program is expected to cover electrical hook-up and heating-jacket installation, inclusive of materials and labor, at the Customer's Hiroshima manufacturing site. The Company and the Customer have entered into a statement of work governing the program. Individual work packages will be awarded and performed under purchase orders issued by the Customer, and the statement of work does not commit the Customer to any minimum volume or value.

The Customer is the same manufacturer HUHUTECH served under the approximately US$0.6 million vacuum pipeline insulation project announced in June 2026, which marked the first commercial deployment of the Company's nano-aerogel composite insulation material.

"This Customer has been one of our most important relationships in Japan, and moving from individual project work into a two-year program is a meaningful strengthening of it," said Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH. "Japan is one of our largest markets by revenue, with 199 projects completed in 2025, and hook-up work brings us closer to our customers' production tools than the facility scope we have historically performed there. We look forward to deepening this partnership as the program progresses and to building on the position we have established in the Japanese semiconductor market."

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of high-purity process systems, factory facility management, and monitoring systems for semiconductor manufacturers and industrial clients worldwide. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, the Company designs and delivers customized high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management and control systems (FMCS) that support critical manufacturing infrastructure across global semiconductor and industrial markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies of the Company regarding the future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based solely on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on April 28, 2026, and the Company’s other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, publicly, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Company Contact

Email: ir@huhutech.com

Website: www.huhutech.com

Investor Relations Contact

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations LLC

Phone: +1 (347) 947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

Web: www.strategic-ir.com

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