Hormuz diversions drop while port congestion hits new highs in Singapore, Turkey, and Mumbai

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weekly diversion volumes through the Strait of Hormuz have fallen to their lowest level in 14 weeks, while pressure increases dwell time at critical ports. The findings come from project44's latest Supply Chain Insights report, powered by the world’s largest, most accurate, and real-time logistics data graph. The report captures weekly diversion volumes, port dwell times, air cargo routing, and lane-level shifts across the region.

Key Findings: Week 24:

Diversions fall to a 14-week low. Week 24 diversions fell to 2,721 shipments, down 41% from the week 20 peak, marking a fourth straight weekly decline.

Week 24 diversions fell to 2,721 shipments, down 41% from the week 20 peak, marking a fourth straight weekly decline. Navi Mumbai congestion builds. Import dwell at Navi Mumbai reached 25.4 days, six times its pre-conflict baseline.

Import dwell at Navi Mumbai reached 25.4 days, six times its pre-conflict baseline. Turkish gateways under strain. Mersin, Turkey's leading Mediterranean gateway for Middle East-bound trade, is affected on two fronts, with import dwell over 32 days transshipment dwell nearly 31 days, while nearby Iskenderun's import dwell exceeds 22 days.

Mersin, Turkey's leading Mediterranean gateway for Middle East-bound trade, is affected on two fronts, with import dwell over 32 days transshipment dwell nearly 31 days, while nearby Iskenderun's import dwell exceeds 22 days. Singapore sees its highest dwell of the crisis. Singapore's import dwell increased four days in the last month to nearly 11 days, its highest level of the crisis.

Singapore's import dwell increased four days in the last month to nearly 11 days, its highest level of the crisis. Istanbul overtakes Dubai in the air. New air cargo data shows Dubai transit volume dropping as Istanbul and Frankfurt absorb cargo originally bound for the Middle East.





"What's most compelling about this week's data isn't that the impact of the Hormuz disruption has spread. It's that it is now being felt just as much outside the Gulf than inside it," said Eric Fullerton, VP of Corporate Communications and Data Insights at project44. "Singapore, broadly considered one of the world's best and most efficient ports, has seen its import dwell rise by roughly four days in just the past month. Strategic ports in Turkey that move freight overland into the Middle East are now seeing import dwell times of three to four and a half weeks, and Navi Mumbai is experiencing its highest import dwell of the crisis to date. These are unprecedented port congestion figures, and they are happening well beyond the Gulf itself, even as pressure inside the Gulf appears to be easing."

Read the Hormuz Weekly 24 Supply Chain Insights report here.

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context-based AI transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end-to-end visibility, yard management and last mile solutions, and a preferred carrier network of 282,000 carriers, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at project44.com.

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