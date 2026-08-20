SpyCloud Turns 10: A Decade of Data Built the Sharpest View Yet of Identity Threats

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyCloud , the leader in identity threat protection, today marked its 10-year anniversary, celebrating a decade spent transforming recaptured darknet data into actionable identity intelligence to protect businesses and consumers from identity attacks and support the broader cybercrime disruption community.

“Ten years ago, we founded SpyCloud with a clear mission: turn criminals’ own data against them to disrupt the cybercrime economy,” said Ted Ross, CEO and co-founder of SpyCloud. “Over the last decade, we've built the world's largest recaptured data lake and developed automation that works across every authentication environment, including passwordless, to give organizations the ability to act before identity compromise becomes business impact. This next decade is about extending that protection across the full spectrum of human and non-human identities to effectively stop criminals from using stolen identity data and access to fuel attacks.”

Always Ahead of the Threat

Since 2016, SpyCloud has grown from a founding team with a single idea – that criminals’ own stolen data could be turned against them – into a company of more than 250 employees protecting 4+ billion accounts for hundreds of global enterprises, mid-sized companies, and government agencies, including 7 of the Fortune 10. That growth has tracked closely with the company’s pattern of identifying emerging attack techniques before they become industry-wide problems, earning company and leadership recognition from Inc. 5000, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500, Ernst & Young, and Austin Business Journal’s “Best Place to Work” distinction for several consecutive years.

“I’ve built security programs at massive global organizations, and I’ve brought SpyCloud with me each time,” said Mike Slavick, Fortune 10 VP, Cybersecurity and long-time SpyCloud customer. “Their recaptured identity data gives us a window into exposure that’s genuinely hard to replicate elsewhere. A decade in, that’s a rare thing to say about any vendor relationship.”

SpyCloud’s growth and recognition are tied to a track record of staying ahead of criminals – discovering novel attacker behavior early and building solutions to protect customers from emerging threats, including adversary-in-the-middle (AiTM) attacks.

Built on a Decade of Firsts

Since 2016, SpyCloud's identity data repository has expanded past one trillion assets recaptured from infostealer malware, successful phishing attacks, combolists, and third-party breaches – data that powers industry-leading identity threat protection solutions . Integrations with IdP, EDR, SIEM, and SOAR platforms turn that visibility into action, automatically revoking stolen sessions, resetting exposed credentials, and quarantining infected devices before stolen access can be weaponized.

That same data foundation carries through SpyCloud Cybercrime Investigations , where Research Agent's agentic AI workflows correlate fragmented identity data into analyst-ready intelligence in seconds. Consumer and Financial Threat Protection offerings check for stolen session cookies, credentials, and payment cards in real time to stop fraud before it happens.

SpyCloud has put real focus on its mission to disrupt cybercrime by leveraging its intelligence and in-house expertise to work alongside the FBI, Europol, the World Economic Forum's Cybercrime Atlas, and OSINT Foundation, contributing to law enforcement referrals and takedowns including the Tycoon 2FA phishing kit, Euroboss, and Operations Serengeti I and II.

The Next Chapter

A decade of recapturing and analyzing stolen data has put SpyCloud ahead of where attackers are heading next: past the login and into identity itself. Fraudsters are no longer just stealing credentials – they're assembling synthetic identities from stolen fragments of real people, built to pass every check designed to catch a fraudulent human. There is no perimeter left to defend.

Stolen session cookies and tokens now account for nearly half of all recaptured identity assets in SpyCloud's repository, overtaking passwords as the fastest-growing exposure category. Attackers have moved past the credential and into the session itself, exploiting a definition of identity most security programs were never built to protect.

SpyCloud is closing that gap. Its automation gives organizations visibility into compromised cookies, tokens, and credentials across workforce and consumer applications, so teams can invalidate sessions, revoke tokens, and require reauthentication automatically. That same data, insights, and automation power the ability to identify malicious insiders, cut off the stolen access ransomware operators rely on, and shut down session hijacking that lets actors bypass authentication entirely.

As identity security keeps expanding to include non-human identities (NHIs) – APIs, service accounts, and AI agents – SpyCloud is expanding with it, extending automated remediation across the full identity lifecycle for every kind of identity attackers can steal, human or not.

Ten years in, that's SpyCloud's real advantage: not just recapturing more stolen data than anyone else, but turning it into the automation that keeps organizations ahead of what attackers do with it next.

To learn more about SpyCloud's mission to disrupt cybercrime, or to request a demo, visit spycloud.com .

About SpyCloud

SpyCloud transforms recaptured darknet data to disrupt cybercrime. Its automated identity threat protection solutions use advanced analytics and AI to accelerate investigations and protect workforce, consumer, and supplier identities from the threats that matter most: authentication bypass, session hijacking, malicious insiders, account takeover, ransomware, and fraud. Its data from malware-infected devices, successful phishes, combolists, and third-party breaches also powers many popular dark web monitoring and identity theft protection offerings. Customers include 7 of the Fortune 10, along with hundreds of global enterprises, mid-sized companies, and government agencies worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, TX, SpyCloud is home to more than 250 cybersecurity experts whose mission is to protect businesses and consumers from the stolen identity data criminals are using to target them now.

To learn more and see insights on your company's exposed data, visit spycloud.com.