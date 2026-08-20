NightDragon Names Carahsoft Channel Partner of the Year for 2025

RESTON, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named 2025 Channel Partner of the Year by NightDragon. The award was presented to Carahsoft leaders at Carahsoft headquarters in Reston, Virginia, and recognizes Carahsoft’s unwavering support for NightDragon and its portfolio companies.

“Carahsoft has been an exceptional partner in helping NightDragon and our portfolio companies accelerate their impact across the Public Sector,” said Amy De Salvatore, Senior Partner at NightDragon. “From driving strategic market awareness and executive engagement to creating meaningful opportunities for collaboration with Government customers and channel partners, Carahsoft consistently goes above and beyond. Their expertise, trusted relationships and commitment to cybersecurity innovation make them deserving of our 2025 Channel Partner of the Year award.”

As NightDragon’s Master Government Aggregator® since 2021, Carahsoft has significantly expanded the visibility and reach of NightDragon’s portfolio companies across the Public Sector. Over the past year, Carahsoft has driven strategic engagement through high-impact initiatives, including sponsoring NightDragon’s 2026 Innovation Summit at RSA, co-hosting its Meeting Center at Black Hat 2026 with more than 100 meetings, co-sponsoring the 3rd State and Local Billington Cybersecurity Summit and supporting premier industry events such as the 2025 Black Hat Voice & Vision Breakfast. These efforts have elevated portfolio companies’ presence among Government decision makers while reinforcing their role as leaders in cybersecurity innovation.

In addition to event sponsorships, Carahsoft has created meaningful opportunities for executive thought leadership and direct customer engagement. This includes hosting a QBR and Blitz Week with portfolio companies, organizing speaking opportunities for NightDragon CEO Dave DeWalt at key moments such as the Core Cyber busy season kickoff, and facilitating media exposure through a Fed Gov Today recording session at Sea-Air-Space 2026. Carahsoft has also amplified NightDragon’s broader market narrative by incorporating its portfolio into an upcoming Innovation in Government Cyber report, further strengthening awareness and credibility across the Public Sector.

“We are honored to be recognized by NightDragon as Channel Partner of the Year,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “This award reflects the strength of our collaboration and our shared commitment to advancing cybersecurity innovation across the Public Sector. By working closely with NightDragon, its portfolio companies and our reseller partners, we are bringing cutting-edge technologies to Government agencies faster, helping them address evolving threats and mission-critical requirements with greater confidence.”

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com