CSG Member Federal Wins Contract to Provide Duty Rifle Ammunition to Top Nordic Police Agencies

Federal Ammunition, a member of The Kinetic Group owned by the industrial-technology group CSG, has been selected by the Nordic Police to supply duty and training ammunition. The Nordic Police, comprising Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland, selected Federal’s proven 62-grain Tactical Bonded load to support their .223 Remington duty ammunition requirements. The duty rifle ammunition contract provides for the supply of up to 35 million rounds to these agencies over seven years. In addition, Federal’s 5.56mm, 55-grain Disintegrator Jacketed Frangible was selected as the reduced-hazard training ammunition for the Nordic Police.

“Federal is proud to supply duty and training ammunition to police, government agencies and militaries in America and to key allies around the world,” said Peter Gillette, Senior Director, International and DOD Sales. “The Nordic Police contract further solidifies Federal’s global leadership position and is a testament to our dedicated American workers who proudly produce superior products every day.”

The Nordic Police agencies are well known for being technically advanced and have very stringent performance requirements for their products.

“This contract validates the trust international law enforcement agencies have in our highly reliable and innovative products that meet and exceed the required specs,” said Gillette. Federal was selected over a large number of global ammunition suppliers due to technical superiority. “We provide top-quality law enforcement and tactical products officers need to have full confidence in any situation.”

Federal Ammunition products are available at dealers nationwide and online. For more information on all Federal products and to sign up for notifications about new product availability, rebate promotions, and other brand news via email, visit www.federalpremium.com.

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