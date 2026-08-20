Nexxen Introduces Standardization of Smart TV Home Screen Advertising

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, today announced the launch of the standardization of Smart TV home screen inventory specifications across original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”). Uniform specifications will enable advertisers to more seamlessly activate campaigns within these high-attention environments through Nexxen TV Home Screen, bypassing the complexity of managing fragmented formats and requirements.

Historically, Connected TV (“CTV”) native inventory – including prominent hero banner and tile placements on the home screen – has varied widely across OEMs in terms of ad sizes, formats and click actions. This variation has made it difficult for advertisers and demand-side platforms (“DSPs”) to scale campaigns efficiently across multiple manufacturers.

By introducing a unified framework for buying and activating these formats, Nexxen is addressing this challenge head-on. Using a standardized request structure, demand-side platforms (“DSPs”) and buyers will be able to bid on this premium inventory programmatically through Nexxen TV Home Screen. The capability also leverages technology like dynamic creative optimization (“DCO”) from Nexxen Studio, the company’s in-house creative team, to ensure format standardization and creative adaptability across diverse inventory sources.

“From the beginning, our goal with Nexxen TV Home Screen has been to transform the home screen from a fragmented media environment into a scalable, performance-driven channel for the industry,” said Kara Puccinelli, Chief Commercial Officer, Nexxen. “By standardizing these formats across OEMs, it’s another major step toward a more streamlined cross-platform ecosystem that better enables buyers, DSPs and brands alike.”

Partners utilizing Nexxen TV Home Screen include leading DSPs and agencies like The Trade Desk, Google Display & Video 360, StackAdapt, Basis, Brainlabs and H/L, with programmatic access to OEMs such as V, TCL and TiVo Ads.

About Nexxen

Nexxen is the advertising technology platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.

Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Nexxen TV Home Screen and Nexxen Studio tools and offerings. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global and local economic and geopolitical forces and unrest, including the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the war and hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen and the Ukraine/Russia war, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC.gov) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Genevieve Wheeler

Director, Communications

gwheeler@nexxen.com