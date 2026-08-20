GPJ Announces Leadership Promotions to Accelerate US and Global Growth

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the experiential marketing industry continues to evolve, GPJ is strengthening its largest market, the US, as well as its global leadership team to meet the opportunity ahead. GPJ today announced two key leadership promotions designed to support the agency’s continued growth, strengthen its connected global operating model and deliver even greater value to clients around the world.

Effective immediately, Brian Neville has been named Global Chief Operating Officer, and Paolo Zeppa has been named President, GPJ Americas.

The appointments build on the significant momentum of GPJ’s Americas business while reinforcing a broader global strategy: to operate as one connected business, bringing the full power of GPJ’s global talent, capabilities and expertise to every client, in every market.

As Global COO, Neville will play a critical role in accelerating GPJ’s next phase of global growth, connecting people, capabilities and operations across markets to unlock greater scale and efficiency. His expanded remit will encompass global AOR expansion, account and delivery operations, while continuing to lead North American Integrated Production, Fabrication and Live Production.

As President, GPJ Americas, Zeppa will lead the commercial performance, strategic growth and organizational health of GPJ’s largest market. He will shape regional strategy driving innovation, creative, business development and resourcing while helping translate GPJ’s global vision into diversification and growth across the Americas.

Together, the two leaders have helped drive significant growth, expansion of services and innovation across the Americas, establishing a strong foundation for GPJ’s next phase. Their complementary strengths—commercial leadership and operational excellence—will now help accelerate the agency’s ambitions on a global scale.

“GPJ has built a powerful global platform, and our opportunity now is to connect it even more deeply,” said Fiona Bruder , Global CEO. “These leadership moves are about putting the right structure and leadership in place to accelerate our growth, strengthen our global position and bring the full power of GPJ to our clients wherever they do business. We have tremendous momentum, and an even bigger opportunity ahead.”

Zeppa, a long-time GPJ executive, expands, “Great work starts with great teams. My commitment is to build high-functioning, connected teams that bring their best every day—and to create an environment where people can do their best work together. That’s how we deliver the consistency, quality and excellence our clients expect from GPJ. As we continue to grow globally, our goal is simple: build the teams and operating model that allow us to deliver an exceptional GPJ experience, every time.”

Neville continues, “The pace of growth in experiential marketing is creating an extraordinary opportunity for GPJ—and our global footprint gives us a unique advantage. With teams, capabilities and relationships across markets, we create economies of scale that allow us to move faster, operate smarter and deliver more value for our clients. Our scale isn’t simply being global; it’s about leveraging local knowledge and making our global reach work harder for our clients. As experiential continues to grow, GPJ is uniquely positioned to lead what comes next.”

With this expanded leadership structure, GPJ is positioned to strengthen its position as the global leader in experiential marketing—connecting its people, capabilities and markets to create experiences that move people and businesses forward.

About GPJ

George P. Johnson (GPJ) is the world’s leading experience marketing agency. We create immersive, connected experiences that inspire action and build meaningful relationships between brands and their audiences. With a global network of strategists, creatives, technologists, and makers, GPJ delivers end-to-end experiential solutions powered by human imagination, data, and emerging technologies. GPJ is part of Project Worldwide, an independent, employee-owned global network of creative agencies.

Media Contact:

Scott Kellner

scott.kellner@gpj.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1584dafc-af9b-4671-b12b-34a364e1c532