XTower™, a First-of-Its-Kind Floating Attraction, Makes its U.S. Debut

VERONA, Wis., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) today announced the official U.S. launch of XTower™, creating opportunities for waterfront destinations to drive guest engagement, expand audiences, and maximize the value of their water assets.

As the exclusive U.S. provider, CRS is now making XTower available for waterfront operators, marinas, and developers looking to add a defining signature attraction.

“XTower has been the difference-maker,” said Sean “Mouse” Howard, co-founder of Skylake Adventures. “Guests come here and love the park, but when they get on XTower, it takes the experience to the next level. They can’t get enough of it.”

Rising 40 feet above the water, XTower’s sheer scale and nonstop action make it the kind of experience people seek out. Its variety of kickers, drop slides, ultra-slippery runouts and jumping platforms deliver a new level of energy to the waterfront for participants and spectators alike.

“XTower is a headline attraction that you can price, package and build around,” said Ron Romens, President of CRS. “What makes this so compelling is the guest response. It reaches teens and adventure-seeking guests while creating new ways for operators to create memorable moments and generate revenue.”

Raising the Bar on What’s Possible on the Water

With more than 20 installations worldwide, XTower brings an established track record to the U.S. Fantasy Lake Adventure Park and Skylake Adventures became the first U.S. locations to open XTower, with installations completed in April and May 2026.

XTower brings capacity, variety, and impact together in a single floating attraction at a scale previously unavailable in waterfront recreation.

Designed for high-capacity commercial operation, XTower serves 150 participants at a time and can support 600 participants per hour. XTower creates multiple ways to generate revenue while encouraging longer stays and complementary spending.

Its 40-by-40-foot engineered floating platform delivers the presence of a major attraction while reducing the permanent infrastructure associated with a conventional land-based tower. The welded aluminum structure and commercial-grade inflatable components are designed and constructed to ASTM standards for quality, durability and safety.

CRS supports projects from site planning and attraction design through installation, operational support and phased expansion planning, bringing decades of waterfront recreation expertise to both new developments and established destinations.

CRS is now accepting orders for 2027 XTower projects, with production scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about XTower, visit: crs4rec.com/XTower

About Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS)

Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) is a Verona, Wisconsin-based provider of recreation products and destination development solutions serving attractions, resorts, campgrounds and municipalities nationwide. For more than 25 years, CRS has brought specialized recreation expertise, leading products and long-term support to nearly 3,000 customers across all 50 states.

Press Kit

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