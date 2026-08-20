New Research Released by Corporate Visions Finds the Most Common Sales Pursuit Strategy Is Also the Least Effective

MESA, Ariz., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corporate Visions, the leading provider of evidence-based sales training, messaging, and revenue enablement solutions, today announced new research in partnership with Dr. Leff Bonney and the Florida State University Sales Institute.

The study, Sell with Agility: What Buyer Data Reveals About Sales Pursuit Strategies and Win Rates, analyzed deal data from more than 4,000 real sales pursuits and found that the strategy most sellers rely on in almost every deal delivers the lowest win rate of any approach studied.

The research identified four distinct sales pursuit strategies sellers use, based on how they gather information, how they interact with buyers, and how they shape a buyer’s decision: 1) Product-Focused selling, 2) Consultative selling, 3) Perspective selling, and 4) Vision selling.

Sellers who lead with product features, price, and discounts—the most common approach in the study—won only 18 percent of the deals they pursued, the lowest win rate of the four strategies. Consultative, Perspective, and Vision selling approaches each won at notably higher rates.

Top-performing sellers used a mix of strategies, deploying Perspective or Vision selling in 48 percent of their deals, compared with just 18 percent for underperforming sellers, who leaned on Product-Focused selling more than half the time. Sales managers reinforced these findings, indicating that when a high-performing seller lost a deal, their managers attributed the loss to a misaligned strategy, not poor execution, 72 percent of the time.

“This study shows execution usually isn’t the problem. Sellers tend to lose when they run the same sales approach regardless of what the buyer needs within the context of the deal,” said Dr. Leff Bonney, research partner for Corporate Visions and Director of the Florida State University Sales Institute. “The sellers who won consistently in this study could read a deal, choose from several approaches, and switch when the first one didn’t fit. It also points to a different coaching priority for sales leaders, who have traditionally been coaching reps toward a single, consistent approach.”

“This new research says that what separates top performing sellers will be the ability to recognize which approaches a given buyer and deal call for, and having the range to execute more than one,” said Tim Riesterer, Chief Strategy Officer at Corporate Visions. “When sales leaders build that judgment into their coaching, deal reviews, and how they measure pipeline health, they’ll see it show up in win rate and margin, not just activity.”

The full report of findings, including how win rates change by seller performance tier and four recommended actions for sales leadership, is available to Corporate Visions Emblaze community members.

About Corporate Visions

Corporate Visions is the leading provider of evidence-based sales training, messaging, and revenue enablement solutions for B2B companies around the globe. Sales teams work with Corporate Visions to assess skill gaps, train and coach the competencies that predict wins, equip sellers with science-backed stories and skills, and drive measurable growth across acquisition, expansion, and renewal conversations.

Media Contact:

Salla Eskola, VP Marketing

seskola@corporatevisions.com

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