Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Admiral Group PLC Admiral Group PLC

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameMilena Mondini de Focatiis (CEO/PDMR)
Rachel Lewis (CFO/PDMR)
Alistair Hargreaves (CEO UK Insurance/PDMR)
Keith Davies (CRO/PDMR)
Scott Cargill (Deputy CEO UK Insurance/PDMR)

2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusAs above
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code		Ordinary Shares





GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionAward of 47 shares each under the Admiral Group Approved Share Incentive Plan (SIP)
c)

Prices(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP £38.9047 shares
d)Aggregated information



  • Aggregated value
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction20 August 2026
f)Place of the transactionAward of shares occurred outside a trading venue



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