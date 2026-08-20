WellSpan and Johns Hopkins Medicine extend oncology collaboration, expanding access to world-class cancer care across Central Pennsylvania

York, Pa., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Health and Johns Hopkins Medicine today announced the next phase of an oncology collaboration that will further strengthen access to advanced cancer care, clinical expertise and research opportunities for patients across Central Pennsylvania.

The renewed collaboration builds upon a relationship that began in 2017 and expanded significantly in 2021. Over the past five years, the organizations have deepened their work together through physician consultations, multidisciplinary tumor conferences, access to subspecialty expertise, clinical research collaboration and the sharing of evidence-based treatment approaches. More than 1,300 WellSpan oncology patients, across 12 cancer sub-specialties, have directly benefited from the clinical collaboration. In addition, nearly 500 WellSpan patients have enrolled in research trials being led by Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Johns Hopkins Medicine's Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center is one of fewer than 60 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the nation. In addition, The Johns Hopkins Hospital was ranked No. 6 in the nation for cancer care in the 2026-2027 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings, reflecting its longstanding leadership in oncology research, treatment and innovation.

"When we expanded this collaboration five years ago, we shared a vision of bringing together the strengths of a leading academic medical center and a nationally recognized community-based cancer program to better serve patients across our region," said Roxanna Gapstur Ph.D. R.N., president and CEO of WellSpan Health. "Today, that vision continues to deliver meaningful benefits for our patients and it reflects our shared commitment to ensure more people can access world-class cancer care while remaining close to home and surrounded by their support systems."

"Our collaboration with WellSpan Health reflects a shared belief that every patient deserves access to the highest level of cancer expertise, regardless of where they live," said Kevin Sowers, president of the Johns Hopkins Health System and executive vice president of Johns Hopkins Medicine. "Over the years, we have built strong clinical and research relationships that support health care professionals, advance innovation and improve patient experience. We are proud to continue working alongside WellSpan to expand access to leading-edge cancer care throughout Central Pennsylvania."

More patients across WellSpan’s growing footprint will benefit from this extended collaboration. This includes the Central Susquehanna Valley, where WellSpan is investing in a comprehensive oncology program at WellSpan Evangelical Community Hospital. Beginning this fall, patients in that region will gain expanded access to local oncology services through a phased investment that includes medical oncology, infusion services and, ultimately, a comprehensive cancer center offering radiation oncology and other advanced cancer services.

Earlier this summer, WellSpan also announced a strategic partnership with Cancer Care Associates of York (CCAY) to advance world-class cancer care for patients across York County. No matter where WellSpan oncology patients live across Central Pennsylvania, they have access to clinical experts at the world-renowned Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, while receiving most of their care close to home from expert WellSpan physicians within the WellSpan Cancer Institute.

"The WellSpan Cancer Institute has grown substantially since this collaboration first began, and the renewal reflects how both organizations continue to evolve together," said Dr. Kevin Lewis, executive vice president and chief physician executive at WellSpan. "The ability to collaborate with nationally recognized experts, participate in research opportunities and align around quality and innovation helps ensure our patients receive the highest standard of care."

To learn more about the collaboration with Johns Hopkins Medicine, visit www.WellSpan.org/Cancer.

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