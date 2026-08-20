Quaint Oak Bank Sponsors School Garden Education Program at Roosevelt Elementary School

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quaint Oak Bank is proud to support students at Roosevelt Elementary School through a Gardener Sponsorship with Greener Partners, which will help provide hands-on garden education opportunities for local students as part of the nonprofit organization's Healthy Schools Project.

Supporting Student Education Through School Gardens

The sponsorship will fund an eight-week garden program at Roosevelt Elementary School in Philadelphia, giving students the opportunity to participate in outdoor learning experiences focused on gardening, nutrition, and food education. Through the Healthy Schools Project, students will participate in STEM-based garden education that includes discovery-driven lessons on planting, harvesting, seasonal eating, and nutrition. The program gives students hands-on opportunities to grow and prepare fresh produce while connecting classroom learning.

“We are so excited to partner with Quaint Oak Bank as we continue to improve our community garden,” said Eileen Lynn, STEM Teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School in Philadelphia. “Partnerships like this help create meaningful learning experiences outside of the traditional classroom. Through our garden program, students develop a deeper understanding of where food comes from while building skills in science, teamwork, and environmental stewardship. We're grateful for Quaint Oak Bank's support in making these opportunities available to our students.”

About the Healthy Schools Project

Greener Partners works to increase access to food education, urban farming, and fresh food resources throughout southeastern Pennsylvania. Through its Healthy Schools Project, the organization collaborates with schools, educators, students, and families to create meaningful learning experiences that connect students with healthy food and gardening practices. The program combines food education, school gardens, and fresh food access initiatives to support school communities.

Commitment to Community Impact

“At Quaint Oak Bank, we are committed to supporting organizations that help strengthen the communities we serve,” said Robert T. Strong, Chief Executive Officer of Quaint Oak Bank. “Educational programs that encourage hands-on learning and community engagement create lasting benefits.”

The sponsorship aligns with Quaint Oak Bank's ongoing commitment to investing in community development, education, and programs that create positive local impact throughout the region.

To learn more about Greener Partners and its educational programs, visit Greener Partners. Information about Roosevelt Elementary School is available at Roosevelt Elementary School.

About Quaint Oak Bank

Quaint Oak Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered savings bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTO), a financial services company. Providing exceptional customer service since 1926, Quaint Oak Bank has adapted and grown to match the ever-changing demands of the market. Dedicated to delivering forward-thinking banking technology to its customers, Quaint Oak Bank offers financial solutions that fuel the growth of business. Learn more at www.quaintoak.com | Member FDIC.

Contact

Antonella Weidman

Corporate Communications & Shareholder Services Manager

Quaint Oak Bank

215.364.4059