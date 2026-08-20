Drones as a Service Are Turning Land Surveying into a Faster, Smarter, Lucrative Business

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Land surveying has traditionally been a slow, labor-intensive process. Survey crews often have to cover large areas on foot, set up equipment, take measurements and then spend hours processing the information. Drones are changing that process. Equipped with high-resolution cameras, RTK/PPK positioning and LiDAR, drones can cover large areas quickly while collecting detailed data from above. That information can be turned into accurate maps, 3D models, elevation measurements and other survey data without requiring crews to spend as much time working in difficult or potentially dangerous terrain. The opportunity is already substantial, with the global mapping and surveying drone market estimated at approximately $3.23 billion in 2025 and projected to reach roughly $6.65 billion by 2033. Companies on the move in the various Drone industries include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), Swarmer, Inc (NASDAQ: SWMR), Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH).

The potential goes well beyond traditional property surveys. Construction companies can use drones to monitor job sites, measure stockpiles and track progress. Mining companies can map large areas and calculate material volumes, while engineering firms, utilities, energy companies and real estate developers can use aerial data to better understand large properties and infrastructure projects. In many situations, drones can collect information much faster than conventional surveying methods. One forecast estimates that the global drone land-surveying market could grow from approximately $1.2 billion in 2025 to $12.6 billion by 2036, representing an estimated 23.7% annual growth rate. If that growth materializes, drone-based surveying could become one of the more important commercial applications in the broader UAV industry.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the opportunity is that the business model doesn't necessarily stop with the sale of the drone. Drones-as-a-Service could create an entirely different revenue stream, allowing customers to pay for aerial data collection, mapping, analysis and ongoing monitoring without having to purchase expensive equipment or build their own drone operations. A single drone service provider could potentially work with construction companies, mining operations, engineering firms, utilities and government agencies. At the same time, the broader commercial drone market was estimated at approximately $24.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach about $52 billion by 2033. Companies that successfully combine drones with AI, advanced sensors and data analytics could therefore be positioned to participate in a much larger opportunity than the sale of the aircraft alone.

Why The Market Could Get Interesting:

$3.23 billion: Estimated global mapping and surveying drone market in 2025.

$6.65 billion: Projected mapping and surveying drone market by 2033.

$12.6 billion: One forecast for the global drone land-surveying market by 2036.

23.7%: Projected annual growth rate for the drone land-surveying market in that forecast.

$52 billion: Projected global commercial drone market by 2033.



ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Closes 28th Drone as a Service Acquisition, Adding a Canadian-based Civil and Structural Engineering Firm with Customers Across Five Provinces - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that it has completed the acquisition of Canadian-based engineering firm Cogswell Engineering, Ltd. (Cogswell), located in Dartmouth, near Halifax, Nova Scotia. Cogswell is a full-service civil, structural, mechanical and electrical engineering firm serving builders, construction companies, public works authorities and multi-jurisdictional organizations across five provinces. The acquisition marks ZenaTech’s 28th Drone as a Service acquisition to date, its third in Canada, and its second in the Halifax region.

“This acquisition strengthens our Drone as a Service footprint in Atlantic Canada and extends our platform into civil and structural engineering design work,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “With provincial licensing and an established client base spanning five provinces, Cogswell provides an ideal platform for our acquisition and expansion strategy. We see significant opportunities to broaden its service offerings through drone-enabled surveying, structural inspections, construction monitoring and stormwater management, creating new recurring revenue opportunities while delivering greater efficiency and value to commercial and public works customers.”

ZenaTech plans to offer drone-based site inspections, structural monitoring and 3-D data capture through its ZenaWorx platform, complementing Cogswell’s existing civil and structural engineering design services. The drone inspection and monitoring market, which, according to The Business Research Company, is growing at 19% per year and projected to reach almost $37 billion by 2030. Management believes the acquisition will support recurring drone services that improve speed, efficiency, analytics, data and safety for engineering and construction customers across Atlantic Canada and beyond.

Drones are changing how civil, structural and engineering firms collect data, inspect assets and plan projects. Using advanced cameras, LiDAR, thermal imaging and precision mapping technology, drones can quickly capture detailed information on buildings, bridges, construction sites and other infrastructure that would traditionally require more time, equipment and personnel to collect. This data can be used for surveying, 3-D modeling, structural inspections, construction monitoring, engineering design and ongoing asset management. By making data collection faster, safer and more cost-effective, drones can help engineering teams make better decisions, reduce project costs and improve productivity, which in turn creates a growing opportunity for drone-based services across the infrastructure and engineering markets.

ZenaTech’s Drone as a Service platform provides business and government customers with subscription-based drone services using its own ZenaDrone product platforms, for a host of surveying, inspections, maintenance, power washing, and precision agriculture solutions—eliminating the need for customers to own, operate and maintain commercial-grade drone fleets. Through the acquisition of established, profitable but under digitized service businesses, ZenaTech is building a scalable global DaaS network and AI autonomy platform, with recurring revenue and an existing customer base, while integrating advanced drone technologies to deliver greater speed, precision, safety, and data-driven insights. The Company continues to expand its geographic footprint, service offerings, and drone capabilities to drive long-term growth. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

In other industry recent and current drone solutions news of note:

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, recently announced it has been awarded a new subcontract and purchase order for its patented AI threat detection and mapping solution in support of a U.S. Department of State program.

The new award, valued at approximately $180,000, includes five hardened GPU powered laptop computers configured with the Company’s Spotlight OnSight AI-powered threat detection and mapping software with 3-years of annual software licensing and AI model upgrades. The OnSight software allows users to detect explosive threats from basic and advanced drones and plot the predictions on maps and export these predictions in standard geospatial formats at the edge without requiring internet connectivity. The software is designed to enhance Ukraine’s ability to demine its own territory without relying on foreign assistance.

Swarmer, Inc (NASDAQ: SWMR), a drone autonomy software company whose technology has supported more than 100,000 real-world combat missions in Ukraine since April 2024, recently announced a strategic partnership with Oak Grove Technologies (OGT) to combine Swarmer’s advanced autonomous software with OGT’s proven unmanned aerial systems to deliver next-generation capabilities for U.S. defense, training and national security missions.

As part of this collaboration, OGT became the first U.S.-based company to integrate Swarmer’s autonomous software into its Chimera unmanned aircraft platform. Integration, testing and operational fielding were completed in late 2025 in Eastern Europe across a wide range of weather conditions and mission profiles. Approximately 100 test flights validated Swarmer’s autonomous capabilities designed to support elite U.S. Special Operations Forces across all military branches.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, and Havoc, a leader in all-domain collaborative autonomy, announced a partnership, formalized through Red Cat’s maritime division, Blue Ops.

Under the partnership, Blue Ops and Havoc plan to integrate Havoc’s collaborative autonomy software and command-and-control capabilities across multiple Blue Ops uncrewed surface vessels, including the Variant 7 and additional platforms as they are introduced. The integration is intended to enable coordinated multi-vessel operations and expand the range of autonomous functions available to U.S. and allied defense customers.

The partnership builds on Blue Ops’ Modular Open Systems Architecture (“MOSA”) approach to maritime systems, which is designed to support the rapid integration of autonomy, sensors, communications, payloads, and other mission technologies based on evolving operational requirements. Havoc’s collaborative autonomy technology has been successfully deployed on behalf of the U.S. Department of War in multiple operational contexts.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), a world-leading advanced air mobility (“AAM”) technology platform company, announced the launch of its Global Fast Track Program — a structured and accelerated pathway for the assessment and introduction of pilotless eVTOL operations in international markets. Sri Lanka is the inaugural market under the initiative, with Sri Lanka's Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (“CAASL”) adopting the Fast Track Program, targeting sandbox commercialization within four months, subject to the successful completion of mandatory regulatory, technical, operational and safety assessments.

Driven by EHang's global expansion strategy, the launch of its Global Fast Track Program is expected to expedite the deployment of EHang's pilotless eVTOL aircraft from initial regulatory engagement to commercial operations in new international markets.

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