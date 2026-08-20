Azio AI Holdings Announces Atlas One, a 500+ Acre Site Designed for Up to 500 MW of Behind‐the‐Meter Power

Atlas One is the first named development phase within Project Atlas, bringing together the South Texas land, secured behind‐the‐meter natural gas generation, dedicated fiber and modular compute infrastructure AZIO has announced since May 2026. Approximately 6 MW of activated compute capacity at the site has operated at approximately 97.8% uptime.

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Azio AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZIO) (“AZIO” or the “Company”) today announced Atlas One, the first named development phase of Project Atlas, the Company’s South Texas compute infrastructure campus spanning more than 548 acres and engineered for up to 500 MW of planned behind‐the‐meter power capacity.

Atlas One brings together under a single project name the land, power, connectivity and modular compute infrastructure AZIO has announced since May 2026 and sets the framework for phased development toward AI and high‐density compute hosting. Approximately 6 MW of compute infrastructure at the site is activated and achieved approximately 97.8% uptime. The approximately 11 MW of behind‐the‐meter power secured to date and the up to 500 MW of planned capacity are located on the same 548‐acre property. The planned 500 MW is additional to the secured 11 MW rather than inclusive of it, and the activated 6 MW forms part of that secured 11 MW.

ATLAS ONE AT A GLANCE

More than 548 acres of controlled land in South Texas, engineered for up to 500 MW of planned behind‐the‐meter power capacity on the same property, additional to the capacity secured to date, as previously announced on June 2, 2026

of controlled land in South Texas, engineered for up to 500 MW of planned behind‐the‐meter power capacity on the same property, additional to the capacity secured to date, as previously announced on June 2, 2026 Approximately 11 MW of secured behind‐the‐meter natural gas power capacity at the property and supporting electrical infrastructure, reducing dependence on utility capacity timelines, as previously announced on May 20, 2026, and June 16, 2026

at the property and supporting electrical infrastructure, reducing dependence on utility capacity timelines, as previously announced on May 20, 2026, and June 16, 2026 Approximately 6 MW of compute infrastructure activated at the site, forming part of the secured 11 MW, as previously announced on June 2, 2026

at the site, forming part of the secured 11 MW, as previously announced on June 2, 2026 Approximately 97.8% operating uptime achieved by the activated deployment

achieved by the activated deployment Estimated power costs near $0.03/kWh at the site’s mining deployment, as previously announced on May 26, 2026

at the site’s mining deployment, as previously announced on May 26, 2026 Dedicated enterprise fiber under a Master Services Agreement with AT&T, with approximately $2.4 million committed for high‐capacity connectivity, as previously announced on July 31, 2026

under a Master Services Agreement with AT&T, with approximately $2.4 million committed for high‐capacity connectivity, as previously announced on July 31, 2026 Natural gas pipeline and metering infrastructure under development, supported by gas studies and engineering reports, with interconnection planning as previously announced on June 2, 2026

FROM POWER TO OPERATING COMPUTE

AZIO’s approach at Atlas One has been sequential: secure the power first, put a real workload on it, and expand only against demonstrated operating performance.

The Company has secured behind‐the‐meter natural gas generation and supporting electrical systems at the site and activated approximately 6 MW of Bitcoin mining infrastructure as an initial operating workload to test the power environment under sustained load. That deployment has run for several months and delivered approximately 97.8% uptime. The figure reflects a Bitcoin mining ASIC workload over the period measured; it is not a service level commitment and does not represent contracted availability for AI or high‐performance computing customers.

With that operating foundation established, AZIO is deploying capital, equipment and engineering resources toward the initial 11 MW phase of Atlas One — additional compute containers, generation, electrical infrastructure, pipeline and metering work, and fiber and site improvements. Subsequent phases are intended to support AI/GPU hosting, high‐performance computing and dedicated customer capacity, while retaining designated capacity for company‐operated Bitcoin mining.

Behind‐the‐meter generation is central to the site’s development thesis. AI compute demand is increasingly constrained not by chip supply but by energized power, and utility capacity in most U.S. markets is subject to multi‐year queues. By generating power on site, Atlas One is designed to bring capacity online on the Company’s own construction schedule.

That same structure is what gives the property its runway. The more than 548 acres AZIO controls are engineered for up to 500 MW of additional behind‐the‐meter capacity beyond the 11 MW secured to date — scale the Company could not pursue through utility service on any comparable timeline. Because the land is already controlled and generation is developed on site, expansion is principally a function of capital, equipment and generation rather than land assembly or grid access.

Realizing any portion of that planned capacity will require additional generation, equipment, permitting, financing and customer commitments, and the Company intends to announce capacity as it is secured and activated rather than in advance of it.

Atlas One is the first project to carry the Project Atlas naming convention. Going forward, the Company plans to name any future sites Atlas Two, Atlas Three and so on as and when they are announced.

AN INTEGRATED COMPUTE INFRASTRUCTURE MODEL

Atlas One is intended to connect AZIO’s GPU and compute systems business with the physical infrastructure required to operate those systems, allowing the Company to participate across multiple portions of the compute value chain rather than in a single hardware transaction.

GPU and compute system sales. AZIO sells NVIDIA HGX B300 GPU systems, servers, racks and related AI compute infrastructure. These sales, including the sales pipeline for up to 128 HGX B300 systems announced on Aug. 6, 2026, are separate commercial arrangements and are not part of the Atlas One project. Hardware relationships of this kind may, however, create demand for hosting infrastructure of the type Atlas One is being developed to provide.

AI and high‐density compute hosting. Atlas One is being developed to provide power, electrical infrastructure, connectivity and an operating environment for AI/GPU hosting and high‐performance computing workloads. The Company’s initial hosting agreement with Power Champion Investment Limited, announced on July 9, 2026, is a separate commercial arrangement and is not part of the Atlas One project, but it reflects the hosting demand the Company is building infrastructure to serve.

Company‐operated Bitcoin mining. AZIO intends to continue using designated capacity for company‐operated mining, providing an operating workload for activated infrastructure as the platform develops.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Chris Young, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Azio AI Holdings, Inc., stated:

“We have been building Atlas One for months. Naming it is how we make clear to the market that the land, the power, the fiber and the compute are one project on one site, not a collection of separate announcements.”

“The reason we started with behind‐the‐meter generation is simple. Everyone in this industry is chasing GPUs. The real bottleneck is energized power, and if you are waiting on utility capacity you are waiting years. We have secured our own gas generation on more than 548 acres, and we build on our own schedule.”

“We also wanted proof before we scaled. We put compute on that power through Bitcoin mining and ran it hard, and it delivered approximately 97.8% uptime over the measured period. That is a mining workload, not an AI service level, and we are precise about the difference — but it tells us the power environment performs the way we engineered it. Now our focus is execution: activating the initial 11 megawatts and converting infrastructure into customer agreements.”

NEAR‐TERM PRIORITIES

Complete infrastructure supporting the initial 11 MW phase of Atlas One

Activate additional compute containers and behind‐the‐meter generation

Advance natural gas pipeline and metering infrastructure

Complete dedicated fiber and site connectivity under the AT&T Master Services Agreement

Develop the redundancy and cooling infrastructure required for AI and high‐density compute workloads

Advance permitting, engineering, generation planning and gas supply arrangements toward the up to 500 MW of additional behind‐the‐meter capacity planned on the property

Pursue customer hosting and offtake agreements

Maintain designated capacity for company‐operated Bitcoin mining

FORWARD‐LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding the development, construction, activation and expansion of Atlas One and any future Project Atlas projects; the initial 11 MW phase and potential additional capacity; behind‐the‐meter power generation; the development of infrastructure for AI and high‐density compute; future AI/GPU hosting and high‐performance computing activities; customer demand and contracting; GPU and compute system sales and hosting arrangements, including under the agreements with Power Champion Investment Limited; company‐operated Bitcoin mining; fiber connectivity; utilization; and potential future revenue opportunities.

Forward‐looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, among others, the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient financing; complete infrastructure development and construction; secure and maintain adequate natural gas, generation and electrical capacity; obtain necessary permits and regulatory approvals; procure and deploy equipment; secure customer contracts; achieve anticipated utilization and pricing; maintain adequate connectivity; manage energy and operating costs; and risks associated with Bitcoin prices, network difficulty, GPU demand and general economic and market conditions.

Capacity measures. References in this release to more than 548 acres of controlled land, up to 500 MW of planned behind‐the‐meter capacity, approximately 11 MW of secured behind‐the‐meter power and approximately 6 MW of activated compute capacity describe different measures at different stages of development. The approximately 6 MW of activated compute capacity forms part of the approximately 11 MW of secured power capacity and should not be added to it. The planned capacity of up to 500 MW relates to the same 548‐acre property and is additional to, rather than inclusive of, the approximately 11 MW secured to date; it has not been secured, activated or contracted. Capacity described as planned, engineered, designed for or secured is not activated, operating, contracted or revenue‐generating. The 500 MW figure reflects engineering design capacity for the campus and will require additional generation, equipment, permitting, financing and customer commitments; no assurance can be given that any portion beyond currently activated capacity will be developed.

Operating data. The approximately 97.8% uptime figure relates solely to the approximately 6 MW Bitcoin mining deployment during the historical period measured. It is not a forecast of future availability, is not a service level commitment, and does not represent availability for AI or high‐performance computing workloads. As of the date of this release, the Company has no contracted AI hosting capacity at Atlas One.

Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statement.

ABOUT AZIO AI HOLDINGS, INC.

Azio AI Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZIO), formerly Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVTV), is developing an integrated compute infrastructure platform spanning GPU and compute system sales, energy‐backed AI and high‐density compute infrastructure, hosting and company‐operated Bitcoin mining. Through Project Atlas, the Company is developing behind‐the‐meter, power‐backed campuses in Texas intended to support power‐intensive compute workloads as additional generation, connectivity, customer commitments and capital are secured.

Azio AI Holdings, Inc.

7510 Ardmore Street, Houston, Texas 77054

Nasdaq: AZIO

Investor Relations: Merrick Alpert, Chief Communications Officer

Telephone: 1.870.970.3355

Email: Merrick.alpert@azioai.ai

Corporate Communications:

IBN.Ai

Austin, Texas

www.IBN.ai

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@IBN.Ai

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