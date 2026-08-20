Flow Cleanrooms & Supply Expands Availability of DuPont™ Tyvek® IsoClean® and Dupont™ Tyvek® 400 Garments

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Cleanrooms & Supply today announces the expanded availability of DuPont™ Tyvek® IsoClean® and DuPont™ Tyvek® 400 garments, providing customers with industry-leading contamination control solutions for sterile and controlled environments.

As an authorized distributor of DuPont™ Tyvek® IsoClean® and DuPont™ Tyvek® 400 products, Flow Cleanrooms & Supply offers a comprehensive selection of cleanroom apparel, including hoods, sleeves, coveralls, and boot covers. Designed for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other critical manufacturing applications, both product families are made with DuPont™ Tyvek®, a flash-spun material that provides an inherent barrier to particles, microorganisms, and non-hazardous liquid splashes while remaining lightweight and breathable for all-day comfort.





To support uninterrupted cleanroom operations, Flow Cleanrooms & Supply maintains inventory of key DuPont™ Tyvek® IsoClean® and DuPont™ Tyvek® 400 products for immediate availability. With stocked inventory and fast shipping capabilities, customers benefit from quick turnaround times and dependable access to cleanroom garments they need.

“Providing our customers with trusted contamination control solutions is at the core of what we do,” said Dustin Deckrow, President, Flow Cleanrooms & Supply. “By offering best-in-class DuPont™ supplies and maintaining inventory for rapid fulfillment, we enable our customers to stay compliant, prepared, and productive.”

For more information about Flow Cleanrooms & Supply’s catalog of DuPont™ Tyvek® cleanroom garments, visit Flowcleanrooms.com/dupont.

Media Contact:

Katie Kiley Brown

Modular Devices

katie.brown@modulardevices.com

About Flow Cleanrooms & Supply

Flow Cleanrooms & Supply provides turnkey and custom comprehensive modular cleanroom systems, as well as cleanroom supplies, equipment, and furniture, to meet the infrastructure and compliance needs of the world’s most demanding industries. From concept to cleanroom, Flow Cleanrooms & Supply is dedicated to helping customers maintain compliant, efficient, and contamination-free operations through high-quality products, expert support, and responsive service. More information: Flowcleanrooms.com.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

This information is based upon technical data that DuPont believes to be reliable. It is subject to revision as additional knowledge and experience become available. It is the user’s responsibility to determine the level of toxicity and the proper personal protective equipment needed. The information set forth herein reflects laboratory performance of fabrics, not complete garments, under controlled conditions. This information is intended for use by persons having the technical expertise to undertake evaluation under their own specific end-use conditions, at their own discretion and risk. Anyone intending to use this information should first check that the garment selected is suitable for the intended use. The end-user should discontinue use of garment if fabric becomes torn, worn or punctured, to avoid potential chemical exposure. Since conditions of use are beyond our control, DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. AND ITS AFFILIATES MAKE NO WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ASSUME NO LIABILITY IN CONNECTION WITH ANY USE OF THESE PRODUCTS AND INFORMATION. This information is not intended as a license to operate under or a recommendation to infringe any trademark, patent or technical information of DuPont or other persons covering any material or its use.

© 2026 DuPont. All rights reserved. DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

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