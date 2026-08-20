Moonkie Partners with Baby2Baby to Support Families Through Every Purchase





NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moonkie today announced its first official charitable partnership with Baby2Baby, a U.S.-based nonprofit that provides diapers, clothing, hygiene products, and other essential items to children and families living in poverty. As part of the initiative, Moonkie will donate $2 from each purchase, totaling $10,000. The funds will support Baby2Baby's work providing essential supplies to children and families in need across the United States.

Launched in late June 2026, the partnership marks Moonkie's first formal charitable initiative and extends the brand's commitment to supporting families beyond the products it creates.

From Everyday Parenting to Community Support

Moonkie is a baby brand inspired by the balance of tranquility and play. Drawing from the quiet comfort of the moon and the curiosity of childhood, the brand creates thoughtfully designed feeding essentials, developmental toys, and everyday products for growing families.

Since its founding, Moonkie has focused on making everyday parenting a little easier through products that combine functionality with modern design. Partnering with Baby2Baby reflects the next step in that mission, extending the brand's support for families beyond the home.

"Every parent wants their child to have a safe and joyful start in life. We know that isn't the reality for every family," said Lesley, brand director at Moonkie . "Partnering with Baby2Baby allows us to support children beyond the families we serve every day. We hope every purchase made through this campaign helps provide essential care to those who need it most."

A Partnership Built Around Families

Baby2Baby is a U.S.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children living in poverty by providing diapers, clothing, hygiene products, and other basic necessities. Working with a nationwide network of community partners, the organization helps ensure families have access to essential items that support children's health, safety, and early development.

For Moonkie, the collaboration brings together two complementary missions. While Moonkie creates thoughtfully designed products for growing families, Baby2Baby helps deliver everyday essentials to children whose families face financial hardship.

Every purchase during the campaign contributes $2 toward Moonkie's total $10,000 donation to Baby2Baby. Through each purchase, parents become part of the initiative while helping Baby2Baby continue providing essential supplies to children and families in need.

To learn more about the Moonkie x Baby2Baby partnership or participate in the campaign, visit Moonkie's official website .

About Moonkie

Moonkie is a baby brand creating thoughtfully designed feeding essentials, developmental toys, and everyday products for growing families. Guided by a belief that thoughtful design can make everyday parenting easier, the brand develops products that combine functionality, safety, and modern aesthetics for the early years of childhood.

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Contact

Contact person: Peter

Email: peter.h@moonkieshop.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a08c548-fcc7-47d2-aac0-e07cae3ca2b3