Swank Patient Entertainment Brings Premium On-Demand Entertainment to Epic MyChart Bedside TV

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swank Patient Entertainment, a division of Swank Motion Pictures and a longtime leader in patient entertainment solutions, announced today that its on-demand streaming service will integrate directly into MyChart Bedside TV, Epic's in-room television experience.

Swank already delivers movies, TV shows and relaxation content through MyChart Bedside on bedside tablets and personal devices. Support for Bedside TV extends that established experience to deliver premium entertainment directly to the in-room television, meeting patients where they already manage their care.

When a hospital adds Swank, entertainment is delivered within Bedside, so there are no separate apps to download, no streaming accounts to track and no passwords to reset. That easy, equitable access allows every patient and family to find comfort during their stay, whether or not they have streaming subscriptions at home. For hospitals, it is a streamlined way to elevate satisfaction, lighten the burden on nursing staff and maximize the value of their existing Epic tools.

“By embedding our trusted platform within Epic MyChart Bedside TV, we unify patient comfort and clinical efficiency – driving measurable EHR engagement without introducing additional IT complexity,” said Peter Swank, president of Swank Motion Pictures.

Advocate Health has already demonstrated the impact of embedding entertainment within MyChart Bedside. "Patients and families began engaging with MyChart Bedside while finding comfort in the entertainment," said Kelley Allen, Enterprise IT Program Manager, MyChart Bedside, at Advocate Health. "We were able to surpass our 30% Bedside utilization goal with over 50% usage."

The experience resonates just as strongly with care teams. “It was a nice entry point for us to engage with patients and make them feel like there was something they could do in the hospital right at that moment to feel more comfortable. It really was a game changer for us,” said Lynn Mayer, Nurse Informaticist at a leading academic hospital.

Swank Patient Entertainment delivers hospitals a curated, ad-free selection of current and classic movies, television programming and relaxation content for pediatric, teen and adult patients. Swank in MyChart Bedside TV is available now, and its cloud-based architecture eliminates the need for on-site entertainment servers or extensive ongoing infrastructure management, enabling health systems planning bedside technology deployments to bring premium entertainment to patients quickly.

Hospitals and health systems interested in bringing Swank to their patients can learn more at www.swank.com/patient-entertainment/epic.

About Swank Patient Entertainment: Swank Patient Entertainment, a division of Swank Motion Pictures, delivers licensed movies, television programming and relaxation content designed specifically for healthcare environments. Swank enables hospitals and health systems to create a more comfortable, engaging patient experience through flexible delivery solutions designed to work across bedside platforms, televisions and personal devices. With decades of experience serving healthcare organizations nationwide, Swank combines premium content with implementation support built for clinical settings. Learn more at www.swank.com/patient-entertainment/epic.

Media Contact

Barbara J. Nelson, Senior Vice President, Studio Relations and Sales Swank Motion Pictures

314-984-6130

bnelson@swankmp.com

Epic and MyChart are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.