Cosmos Health Enters Saudi Arabia Through Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Innova Healthcare; Secures Initial Purchase Order of 126,000 Sky Premium Life Units, With More Than 5 Million Units Expected Over Initial 5-Year Term

Initial purchase order of 126,000 Sky Premium Life units secured on execution of the agreement

secured on execution of the agreement Exclusive rights across Saudi Arabia for an initial five years , spanning pharmacies, retail and online platforms, with potential to renew for a further five

, spanning pharmacies, retail and online platforms, with potential to renew for a further five Orders of more than 5 million units expected over the initial five-year term

over the initial five-year term Access to one of the Kingdom's largest pharmacy networks — more than 250 pharmacies

— more than 250 pharmacies Entry into a $3.26 billion Saudi nutraceuticals market, forecast to reach $5.96 billion by 2033





CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosmos Health Inc. (“Cosmos Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:COSM) , a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Innova Healthcare (“Innova”), one of Saudi Arabia's largest retail pharmacy networks, covering the Company's proprietary Sky Premium Life range of food supplements across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The agreement includes an initial purchase order of 126,000 units.

126,000 units

Initial purchase order 250+ pharmacies

Innova network, 12 Saudi cities and villages 5 + 5 years

Exclusive term, renewable 5M+ units

Expected over initial five-year term

KEY TERMS

Initial purchase order of 126,000 Sky Premium Life units secured on execution of the agreement.

Innova appointed sole and exclusive distributor of the products in Saudi Arabia, across pharmacies, retail shops and online platforms.

Initial term of five years, with potential to renew for a further five years.

First right of refusal for Innova to distribute new Cosmos Health products developed, manufactured or acquired during the term.

Products to be registered with Saudi authorities ahead of commercial launch.





THE AGREEMENT

Under the agreement, Innova is appointed sole and exclusive partner responsible for the registration, distribution, promotion, trade marketing, logistics and sale of Sky Premium Life products through pharmacies, retail shops and online platforms across the Kingdom. Innova will carry out product registration with the Saudi authorities prior to launch, in accordance with local regulatory requirements.

The agreement runs for an initial term of five years, with potential to renew for a further five-year period. It also grants Innova a first right of refusal to distribute new Cosmos Health products developed, manufactured or acquired during the term.

ABOUT INNOVA HEALTHCARE

Founded in 1994 with the opening of its first pharmacy in Riyadh, Innova now operates more than 250 pharmacies across the Kingdom under multiple banners including Innova Pharmacies, Health House, Health Kingdom, Health Pearl and Health Nectar. The group employs more than 1,000 people across three business units: Innova Pharmacies, Innova Distribution and discount stores.

Innova is majority-owned by Alkhabeer Capital, a leading Saudi asset manager with more than SAR 9.6 billion (approximately $2.5 billion) in assets under management, whose investment is backing a plan to grow the network beyond 500 pharmacies.

Innova's shareholders also include Tamer Group — founded in 1922 around Saudi Arabia's first pharmacy and today a leading distributor of pharmaceuticals, nutrition and wellness products with some 4,000 employees — and Cigalah Group, the Naghi family's distribution business, whose healthcare arm reports sales exceeding $2 billion. Each holds a 12.5% stake.

Beyond its own stores, Innova Distribution supplies retail accounts including Amazon, noon, Boots, Nahdi and Al-Dawaa across four categories — nutrition, personal care, beauty, and mother and baby. It operates from three Riyadh warehouses spanning more than 14,000 square meters (approximately 150,000 square feet) and handling over 236 million units a year. The group also runs the Innova Online e-commerce platform and mobile app and the RABEH loyalty program.

MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Saudi Arabia represents the largest healthcare market in the Gulf Cooperation Council, with growing consumer demand for preventive health and nutritional supplements supported by the Kingdom's Vision 2030 healthcare transformation program.

Grand View Research estimates the Saudi nutraceuticals market at approximately $3.26 billion in 2024, growing to $5.96 billion by 2033, a compound annual growth rate of 6.9%.

Innova's expansion toward 500 pharmacies gives Sky Premium Life a distribution base with significant room to grow. Over the initial five-year term, Cosmos Health expects to receive orders of more than 5 million units. This expectation is based on current assumptions regarding market conditions and the expansion of Innova's retail network, and actual order volumes may differ materially.

The agreement builds on Cosmos Health's established presence in the UAE and the wider Gulf, making Saudi Arabia the next building block of the Company's Middle East expansion.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: “Today marks a defining step in Cosmos Health's international growth story. Saudi Arabia is not just the largest healthcare market in the Gulf — it is one of the most dynamic wellness markets in the world, and Innova Healthcare is the right partner to help us reach it. Backed by Alkhabeer Capital, as well as by Tamer Group and Cigalah Group, two of the most respected names in Saudi healthcare distribution, Innova brings us more than 250 pharmacies, a nationwide logistics network moving over 236 million units a year, and retail relationships that already reach Amazon, noon and Boots. An initial order of 126,000 units at signing reflects the confidence our partner has in the brand, and we expect orders to exceed 5 million units over the initial five-year term. Building on our established presence in the UAE and the wider Gulf, this agreement makes the Middle East a core pillar of our global growth.”

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life®, Mediterranation®, bio-bebe®, C-Sept® and C-Scrub®. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com , www.skypremiumlife.com , www.cana.gr , www.zipdoctor.co , www.cloudscreen.gr , as well as LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company’s control, including, but not limited to: the Company’s ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company’s business, operations, and the economy in general; the Company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies; changes in interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates, commodity or other price inflation and deflation; our ability to issue debt on terms and at rates acceptable to us; the impact and expected outcome of investigations, inquiries, claims, and litigation; the challenges of operating in international markets; the adequacy of insurance coverage; the effect of accounting charges and of adopting certain accounting standards; the impact of legal and regulatory changes, including changes to tax laws and regulations; guidance for fiscal 2026 and beyond and financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described from time to time in our periodic reports filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s website ( www.sec.gov ). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein, generally because we do not currently perceive them to be material. Such factors could cause results to differ materially from our expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in our other public statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com