Command Alkon’s Elevate 2026 Heads to San Diego for Four Days of Training, Innovation, and Industry Connection

HILLIARD, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, releases more details around the content that will be available for Elevate 2026, taking place November 16–19, 2026, in San Diego, California. Held under the theme “Leaders Build Tomorrow,” the annual conference will bring together ready mix, aggregate, and asphalt professionals for four days of hands-on training, industry insights, technology demonstrations, and meaningful connections focused on building what’s next for the industry.

“Elevate is about bringing our industry together to learn from one another, strengthen the way we work today, and explore the opportunities ahead,” said Lori Allen, Vice President of Marketing at Command Alkon. “This year’s theme, ‘Leaders Build Tomorrow’, reflects the role our customers and partners play every day in moving this industry forward. From hands-on training to peer conversations and practical technology demonstrations, Elevate gives attendees the knowledge and connections they can take back to their businesses and put to work.”

Elevate 2026 begins November 16–17 with TRAININGdays, two days of hands-on workshops designed to help attendees deepen their expertise across the technology they rely on every day. More than 30 workshops will span core Command Cloud modules as well as established solutions including Apex, COMMANDbatch, Libra, Marcotte Batch, TrackIt, and Digital Fleet. Attendees will have opportunities to build practical skills while working toward product badging and certification.

After TRAININGdays ends, the Elevate Conference, November 17–19, will feature over 50 breakout sessions across four tracks: Industry Insights & Leadership, Cloud Modernization & Success, Connected Operations, and Platform & Intelligence. Customer success stories, best-practice sessions, peer roundtables, and panel discussions will provide attendees with practical perspectives on solving today’s operational challenges while preparing their businesses for what comes next.

Throughout the conference, the Technology & Partner Pavilion will serve as a hub for exploring solutions in action. Nearly 40 Solutions Spotlights will offer fast-paced demonstrations of practical “takeaways” and connected workflows. Partner exhibits will provide additional opportunities to connect with Command Alkon technology partners and learn how their solutions address everyday business and operational needs.

Elevate 2026 will also continue the tradition of recognizing excellence across the heavy building materials community through the Elevate Best of Year Awards. Nominations are still open for this year’s awards, which celebrate individuals demonstrating leadership, innovation, and meaningful impact across the industry. Nominations will close on September 9, and winners will be honored during Elevate 2026 in San Diego.

Registration for Elevate 2026 is now open. To explore the agenda, TRAININGdays opportunities, speakers, and event details, check out the 2026 eBrochure and visit the Elevate Event Website.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

klangner@commandalkon.com