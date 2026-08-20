7th Avenue debuts its first Westchester County showroom at The Westchester in White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7th Avenue , the Los Angeles-based modern furniture brand known for its modular sofas and experiential showroom model, today announced the opening of a new 770-square-foot showroom at The Westchester in White Plains, New York. The appointment-first showroom welcomes customers beginning Friday, August 21, 2026, with walk-ins also welcome during The Westchester's regular hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.





The Westchester location brings 7th Avenue to Westchester County and extends the brand's growing partnership with Simon Property Group , marking its third showroom within the Simon portfolio following King of Prussia Mall near Philadelphia and Walt Whitman Shops on Long Island. The Westchester is one of the New York metro area's premier upscale shopping destinations drawing shoppers from across Westchester County communities including White Plains, Scarsdale, Rye, Harrison, Bronxville, and Larchmont.

“The New York metro is one of the most important regions in the country for us,” said Billy Shaw, Co-Founder and CEO of 7th Avenue. “The New York metro packs more ways of living into one market than anywhere else across the entire country. The Westchester showroom deepens our New York roots, adding another suburban layer to our Northeast presence in Manhattan and Long Island.”

7th Avenue: The Experiential Showroom Model

Unlike a traditional furniture store, each and every 7th Avenue showroom is built as an experiential space designed to make sofa shopping easy. Customers style their own modular layouts in real living-room vignettes, surrounded by the brand's signature European white oak flooring, custom travertine tables, aged-brass lighting, and its now-iconic “Come Spill On Me” neon sign, an invitation to test the water-repellent performance fabric firsthand. Every customer is paired with a dedicated sales and design consultant who walks them through fabrics, configurations, and how a variety of layouts could work in their home.

“Every showroom we open is designed to feel like a living room, not a warehouse,” said Josh Stinson, Co-Founder and COO of 7th Avenue. “We build for every type of New Yorker, from a smaller loveseat for a city apartment to a much larger configuration for a suburban home, all from the same system and the same fabrics. The Westchester showroom is where customers can see those options side by side and find what actually fits their space.”

7th Avenue: Modular Sofa Features and Performance Fabric Technology

Every 7th Avenue sofa is engineered with proprietary performance materials designed for durability and everyday life:

Water-Repellent, Stain-Resistant Fabrics: PFAS-free coating technology withstands spills including water, wine, coffee, pet accidents, and ketchup

PFAS-free coating technology withstands spills including water, wine, coffee, pet accidents, and ketchup Removable, Machine-Washable Covers: All seat and side covers unzip and go directly into the washing machine

All seat and side covers unzip and go directly into the washing machine Endless Modularity: Each seat and side can be rearranged into any sofa configuration and size, from a 2-seat loveseat to a 10-seat pit sectional

Each seat and side can be rearranged into any sofa configuration and size, from a 2-seat loveseat to a 10-seat pit sectional Hidden Optional Storage: Built-in storage compartments within modular sections

Built-in storage compartments within modular sections OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold Certified: Non-toxic fabrics free of flame retardants and formaldehyde

Non-toxic fabrics free of flame retardants and formaldehyde Lifetime Frame Warranty: Lifetime warranty on frame and construction

7th Avenue: Continued National Showroom Expansion

The Westchester opening grows 7th Avenue's national showroom count to 25 locations across the United States, with additional openings planned throughout fall 2026. The debut arrives close behind recent openings at Plano's Legacy West and Tysons Corner Center in the Washington, D.C. metro.

7th Avenue showrooms can be found in major markets across the country, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, Las Vegas, Denver, Sacramento, Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Miami, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, and Portland, among others. Customers can also shop the full collection online at 7thavenue.co .

About 7th Avenue

7th Avenue is a Los Angeles-based modern furniture brand that combines elevated, contemporary aesthetics with functional day-to-day features. Its flagship product, “The World's Greatest Modular Sofa,” features endless modularity, water-repellent and stain-resistant fabrics, removable and machine-washable covers, adjustable back cushion firmness, memory foam blend seat cushions, down alternative back cushions, soft-close hidden storage, and more. All products are sustainably built and free from harmful chemicals via OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold certified fabrics. The frames are built to last 10 years or more. Learn more at 7thavenue.co .

Images: Westchester

Credit: 7th Avenue

FAQ About 7th Avenue

Q: Where is the new 7th Avenue showroom in Westchester County?

A: The new 7th Avenue showroom is located at The Westchester, 125 Westchester Avenue, Suite 3410A, White Plains, New York 10601. The Westchester is an upscale shopping destination in downtown White Plains, serving the surrounding Westchester County communities of White Plains, Scarsdale, Rye, Harrison, Bronxville, and Larchmont.

Q: What makes 7th Avenue sofas different from other modular furniture brands?

A: 7th Avenue sofas feature proprietary water-repellent, stain-resistant fabric that is PFAS-free, along with fully removable and machine-washable covers. Every sofa offers endless modularity, allowing customers to rearrange seats and sides into any configuration, plus memory foam blend seat cushions, down alternative back cushions, hidden storage, and OEKO-TEX and GreenGuard Gold certified non-toxic materials. All frames come with a lifetime warranty.

Q: Can I visit the 7th Avenue Westchester showroom without an appointment?

A: Yes, the 7th Avenue showroom at The Westchester welcomes both walk-in visitors and scheduled appointments. Customers can browse the full sofa collection, test the performance fabrics, and configure modular layouts with the help of in-store team members. To schedule a personalized appointment, visit 7thavenue.co/pages/find-a-showroom .

Q: Does 7th Avenue offer delivery to Westchester and the New York metro area?

A: Yes, 7th Avenue offers direct-to-consumer delivery across the New York metro area, including Westchester County, New York City, Long Island, and surrounding communities. Customers can order in-store or online at 7thavenue.co .

Q: How many 7th Avenue showroom locations are there?

A: 7th Avenue operates 25 experiential showrooms across the United States, with locations in major markets including Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, Las Vegas, Denver, Sacramento, Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Miami, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, and Portland. Visit 7thavenue.co/pages/find-a-showroom for a complete list of showroom locations and hours.

Q: Can you bring dogs into the showroom?

A: Yes! 7th Avenue was made with families and furbabies in mind. Your four-legged friends are welcome to stop by, test out the sofa, and give it their official paw of approval.

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