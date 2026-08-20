Workable and Oyster Partner to Connect Hiring and Global Employment in One Workflow

BOSTON, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workable , the hiring and HR platform used by more than 6,200 companies in 100+ countries, announced a native integration with Oyster , the global employment solution to employ, pay, and care for distributed teams in 180+ countries without opening a local entity.

The integration connects two steps that have historically run on separate systems: recruiting a candidate and legally employing them abroad. Once a candidate is marked "Hired" in Workable , their profile data now flows directly into Oyster . From there, HR teams can complete onboarding for either full-time Employer of Record (EOR) employees or contractors using Oyster's solution, with the new hire's information already populated, to streamline processes and reduce compliance risk.

Why it matters

As companies increasingly hire for skills rather than location, recruiting and global employment can no longer operate as separate workflows. Workable and Oyster both serve a growing share of customers, technology and financial services companies chief among them, hiring remotely across borders. For these teams, the handoff between "who we're hiring" and "how we legally employ them" has typically meant duplicate data entry, delays, and compliance risk. This integration removes that gap.

“Hiring great people is only the first step. The real challenge is giving every new employee a seamless experience, no matter where they're located. By connecting recruiting with global employment, this partnership removes complexity behind the scenes so companies can focus on building thriving teams,” said Sean Dazet, Head of Partnerships at Oyster .



Key facts:

What launched: A data connection between Workable's applicant tracking system and Oyster's Employer of Record platform.

A data connection between Workable's applicant tracking system and Oyster's Employer of Record platform. What it does: Automatically imports hired candidate data from Workable into Oyster , pre-populating the hiring form for EOR or contractor onboarding.

Automatically imports hired candidate data from into , pre-populating the hiring form for EOR or contractor onboarding. Who it's for: Workable customers hiring internationally who need compliant employment infrastructure in markets where they have no legal entity.

customers hiring internationally who need compliant employment infrastructure in markets where they have no legal entity. Where it works: 180+ countries through Oyster's EOR and contractor management infrastructure.

180+ countries through Oyster's EOR and contractor management infrastructure. How to access it: Available now to mutual customers via API connection in Workable and Oyster's integrations settings.



“As more companies build distributed teams, the experience shouldn't become more complex. Together with Oyster, we're simplifying international hiring by connecting the recruiting process directly with global employment, so customers can focus on growing their teams rather than managing administrative handoffs.”

- Chryssa Takou, Partnerships Manager at Workable.

About Workable

Workable is an HR platform that covers the full talent lifecycle, from sourcing candidates to managing employees, in a single system. Founded in 2012 by Nikos Moraitakis and Spyros Magiatis, the company serves more than 6,200 active customers across 100+ countries. More than 35,000 companies have made over 2.1 million hires through the platform. Workable's recruiting system posts to 200+ job boards, sources from 400M+ candidate profiles, and includes texting, video interviews, assessments, and e-signatures as standard. In March 2026, Workable launched the first end-to-end AI recruiting agent in the market. The company has been profitable since 2021 and is debt-free, with approximately $55M in ARR and offices in Athens, Boston, London, and Singapore.

About Oyster

Oyster is a global employment platform that helps companies hire the best people anywhere and treat them right everywhere. As the only B Corp-certified Employer of Record, we give companies both modern technology and in-house expert support so they can navigate international hiring with confidence, clarity, and speed. Learn more at oysterhr.com .

Media contact

Brendan Jeannetti

Brendan.Jeannetti@workable.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7c8306c-d88d-4a1a-9d67-de1c589b8f75