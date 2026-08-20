Controlled Environment Agriculture Market to Reach USD 143.00 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% — MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL , Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global controlled environment agriculture market to grow from USD 90.42 billion in 2026 to USD 143.00 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Market growth is being driven by rising global food demand, shrinking arable land, climate variability, water scarcity, and the growing need for year-round production of high-quality fresh produce. Increasing investments in greenhouses, vertical farms, hydroponics, LED grow lighting, AI-enabled climate control, robotics, and IoT-based monitoring are improving crop productivity, resource efficiency, and operational performance. Europe is expected to hold a significant market share, supported by its established greenhouse industry, sustainability initiatives, advanced agricultural technologies, and strong demand for locally produced food.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2026: USD 90.42 billion

Market forecast, 2031: USD 143.00 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 9.6% (2026–2031)

Leading facility type: Vertical Farms

Fastest-growing component: Hardware

Leading region: Europe

Key technologies: Hydroponics, LED Grow Lighting, AI, IoT, Robotics, Climate Control, and Automation

Major applications: Greenhouses, Vertical Farms, Indoor Farms, and Other Controlled Cultivation Facilities

Key players: Priva Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Signify N.V. (Netherlands), Netafim Ltd. (Israel), Grodan B.V. (Netherlands), Hoogendoorn Growth Management (Netherlands), Ridder Group B.V. (Netherlands), Argus Control Systems Ltd. (Canada), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (US), OSRAM GmbH (Germany), Freight Farms, Inc. (US), iFarm Corporation (Finland), Koidra Inc. (US), Urban Crop Solutions NV (Belgium), Agritecture, LLC (US), LettUs Grow Ltd. (UK), Intelligent Growth Solutions Ltd. (UK), Autogrow Systems Ltd. (New Zealand), Green Automation Group A/S (Denmark), GrowDirector Ltd. (Canada), Intravision Group AS (Norway), Illumitex, Inc. (US), Vertical Future Ltd. (UK), GrowPod Solutions Ltd. (Canada), and Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc. (US).

Why This Market Matters

Controlled environment agriculture is transforming modern food production by enabling growers to cultivate crops in highly controlled environments with greater precision, consistency, and resource efficiency.

Growing pressure on agricultural land and freshwater resources is encouraging commercial growers, food retailers, governments, and investors to adopt greenhouses, vertical farms, and indoor cultivation systems. CEA technologies enable year-round crop production while reducing exposure to adverse weather conditions, pests, and other environmental risks.

At the same time, advances in hydroponics, fertigation, LED horticultural lighting, environmental sensors, AI, robotics, and IoT-based monitoring are helping growers optimize growing conditions, improve yields, reduce resource consumption, and enhance operational efficiency.

Analyst Perspective

Controlled environment agriculture is evolving from a specialized cultivation approach into an increasingly important component of resilient and technology-driven food production.

The integration of automation, artificial intelligence, robotics, data analytics, smart sensors, and energy-efficient systems is enabling growers to achieve more precise control over temperature, humidity, lighting, irrigation, nutrients, and crop growth cycles.

Future market expansion is expected to be supported by increasing food demand, urbanization, water scarcity, climate-related agricultural challenges, and investments in sustainable farming infrastructure. The growing emphasis on local food production and supply-chain resilience will further strengthen opportunities for CEA solutions.

Segment Analysis

By Facility Type

The Vertical Farms segment holds a significant share of the controlled environment agriculture market. Vertical farms maximize crop production within limited spaces by utilizing stacked growing systems and fully controlled cultivation environments.

These facilities integrate hydroponics, LED grow lighting, climate control, automation, and environmental monitoring to achieve high productivity while minimizing land and water requirements. Their adoption is particularly strong in urban areas where arable land is limited and demand for locally produced fresh food is increasing.

Vertical farming can also reduce transportation distances, minimize food waste, and provide greater protection from adverse weather and pest infestations. Continuous advancements in AI, IoT, robotics, and data analytics are further improving crop quality, resource utilization, and operational efficiency.

By Component

The Hardware segment is projected to grow at a significant rate in the controlled environment agriculture market during the forecast period.

Increasing investments in greenhouses, vertical farms, and indoor farming infrastructure are driving demand for LED grow lights, climate control systems, irrigation and fertigation equipment, sensors, robotics, HVAC systems, and environmental monitoring devices.

Rising labor costs and the need to improve productivity are encouraging growers to adopt automated hardware solutions. Advances in smart sensors, AI-enabled equipment, and energy-efficient lighting are also helping reduce production costs while improving growing conditions.

As commercial CEA facilities continue to expand globally, demand for high-performance hardware is expected to increase significantly.

Regional Analysis

Europe holds a significant share of the controlled environment agriculture market.

The region benefits from a well-established greenhouse industry, strong sustainability initiatives, and early adoption of advanced cultivation technologies. Countries including the Netherlands, Spain, France, Germany, and the UK have widely adopted greenhouse automation, precision irrigation, LED horticultural lighting, and climate control systems.

Supportive government policies focused on sustainable food production, water conservation, and carbon reduction are further accelerating CEA adoption. The presence of leading technology providers, investments in agricultural research and innovation, and increasing consumer demand for locally produced fresh produce are also strengthening regional growth.

Europe's continued emphasis on energy-efficient farming, digital agriculture, automation, and resource optimization is expected to support the expansion of commercial greenhouses, vertical farms, and indoor farming facilities.

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Key Trends Shaping the Controlled Environment Agriculture Industry

Rising global food demand and pressure on agricultural land

Increasing adoption of vertical farming and indoor cultivation

Growing concerns over water scarcity and climate variability

Rising demand for year-round and locally produced fresh food

Increasing integration of AI, IoT, robotics, and data analytics

Growing adoption of hydroponics and precision fertigation

Rising demand for LED horticultural lighting and energy-efficient systems

Increasing automation to address labor shortages and rising labor costs

Growing investments in smart greenhouses and vertical farming infrastructure

Increasing focus on sustainable, resource-efficient, and resilient food production

Expansion of urban agriculture and localized food production

Continuous innovation in climate control, sensors, and environmental monitoring

Competitive Landscape: Key Players to Watch

Leading companies operating in the controlled environment agriculture market include Priva Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Signify N.V. (Netherlands), Netafim Ltd. (Israel), Grodan B.V. (Netherlands), Hoogendoorn Growth Management (Netherlands), Ridder Group B.V. (Netherlands), Argus Control Systems Ltd. (Canada), Heliospectra AB (Sweden), Fluence Bioengineering, Inc. (US), OSRAM GmbH (Germany), Freight Farms, Inc. (US), iFarm Corporation (Finland), Koidra Inc. (US), Urban Crop Solutions NV (Belgium), Agritecture, LLC (US), LettUs Grow Ltd. (UK), Intelligent Growth Solutions Ltd. (UK), Autogrow Systems Ltd. (New Zealand), Green Automation Group A/S (Denmark), GrowDirector Ltd. (Canada), Intravision Group AS (Norway), Illumitex, Inc. (US), Vertical Future Ltd. (UK), GrowPod Solutions Ltd. (Canada), and Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc. (US).

Future of the Controlled Environment Agriculture Market

The future of controlled environment agriculture will be shaped by AI-driven automation, smart sensors, robotics, precision cultivation, and advanced environmental control technologies.

Vertical farms and smart greenhouses are expected to gain wider adoption as growers seek higher productivity from limited land and water resources.

Energy-efficient LED lighting, HVAC systems, and renewable energy integration will become increasingly important for improving the economics and sustainability of CEA operations.

Hydroponics, fertigation, and automated irrigation technologies will continue supporting precise resource utilization and improved crop productivity.

AI and data analytics will enable predictive crop management, automated climate optimization, disease detection, and more efficient production planning.

Growing urban populations and demand for locally produced food will create new opportunities for vertical farms and distributed indoor agriculture.

Investments from governments, technology companies, food producers, and private investors will continue supporting innovation and commercialization across the CEA ecosystem.

Advanced CEA systems combining automation, robotics, IoT, AI, and sustainable energy solutions could play an increasingly important role in building resilient global food-production systems.

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