Channel Medsystems Series C, led by InnovaHealth Partners, LP Reaches $30 Million as the Company Accelerates Commercial Expansion of Cerene®

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Medsystems, Inc., a privately held medical technology company dedicated to raising the standard of care for women with heavy menstrual bleeding and dysmenorrhea, announced today it has reached $30 million in its ongoing series C financing, led by InnovaHealth Partners.

The investment reflects the significant foundational underpinnings now in place that will enable the Company to further accelerate the commercial growth trajectory following the successful commercial relaunch of the Cerene® Cryotherapy platform.

Channel Medsystems will use the incremental funding from InnovaHealth Partners to expand its commercial organization, increase physician and patient awareness, strengthen professional education and training programs, and broaden access to Cerene for patients and providers. The investment will also support continued clinical evidence generation, market development initiatives, and enhanced infrastructure to support long-term growth.

“This Series C investment represents increasing investor confidence in our updated commercial strategy and the significant market opportunity that exists for our Cerene platform,” said Nelson Whistance, President and Chief Executive Officer of Channel Medsystems. “Since relaunching the Cerene platform, we have made meaningful progress expanding our commercial capabilities, increasing physician engagement, and building awareness of a differentiated treatment option for women suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding and dysmenorrhea. This funding enables us to accelerate our commercial strategy and bring Cerene to more physicians and patients. We are encouraged by those in the investor community, and IHP in particular, who continue to recognize the significant opportunity in the women’s health sector to improve lives, and drive a significant return for all stakeholders.”

Cerene is a non-hormonal, incision-free endometrial cryotherapy treatment designed to reduce menstrual bleeding and dysmenorrhea and is indicated for use in premenopausal women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to benign causes who have completed childbearing. The 2 ½-minute treatment can be performed in an office or outpatient setting without the need for general anesthesia and can preserve access to the uterine cavity for future evaluation when needed. “Channel Medsystems is addressing a significant unmet need in women’s health through innovative technology backed by strong clinical evidence and an experienced leadership team,” said Mortimer “Tim” Berkowitz III, Founder and Managing Partner of InnovaHealth Partners. “We are excited to support the company's continued growth and believe Cerene is the most advanced treatment option for women seeking a minimally invasive alternative for heavy menstrual bleeding and pain.”

InnovaHealth Partners is a healthcare-focused private equity firm that invests in high-growth medical technology companies. The firm has been an investor in Channel Medsystems since 2021.

About Channel Medsystems

Channel Medsystems is a privately held company dedicated to transforming women's healthcare globally through its flagship product, the Cerene® Cryotherapy Device. Cerene is a non-hormonal, incision-free treatment designed to provide safe, effective, and convenient therapy for women suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) and dysmenorrhea without the need for anesthesia. Offering a modern alternative to invasive surgery or long-term medications, Channel Medsystems is committed to improving patient outcomes, broadening access, and empowering women with greater control over their care.

For more information, please visit www.cerene.com

Important Safety Information: www.cerene.com/safety-information

Media Contact:

Tara Murphy

Vice President, Marketing

Channel Medsystems

tmurphy@cerene.com

215-620-3004