NFT Demon Holdings LLC Launches Blockchain, Al, and Quantum Computing Consulting Practice

San Diego, CA, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFT Demon Holdings LLC today announced the formal launch of its consulting, advisory, and custom development practice, serving enterprises, public figures, and governments navigating blockchain, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing.

NFT Demon Holdings Announces New Advisory Offerings

The firm is led by founder Jeremy Ryan, known worldwide as NFT Demon. Ryan became the largest NFT artist on BNB Chain within a month of entering the space in 2021, minting six major collections - including Cartel Punks, Bad Ass Doggos, and Super Gremlin Society - and has since consulted for Fortune 500 companies, celebrities, and governments on blockchain integration. A 2022 blockchain review revealed that Eminem's BNB Chain wallet held only NFT Demon collections, and Ryan later collaborated with multi-platinum rapper Lil Pump on DRiP Haus.

A centerpiece of the new practice is quantum-readiness advisory. Ryan serves as an advisor to quantum protection projects, whose technology quantum-proofs cryptocurrency at the wallet or exchange level - requiring no separate blockchain and charging no per-transaction fees - making it among the only quantum-resistant crypto solutions built to ship rather than remaining a whitepaper.

"Most quantum-resistance projects ask the entire industry to move to a new chain. That's never going to happen," said Ryan. "The future is protecting assets where they already live - at the wallet and exchange level. That's what I'm advising on, and that's what enterprises should be planning for now, not after the fact."

Beyond advisory work, NFT Demon Holdings LLC builds bespoke custom applications across blockchain, Al, and quantum-adjacent domains, and operates its own ventures

Patrol Crypto (patrolcrypto.com), a crypto news and investigative journalism outlet, and Urban Loot (urbanloot.io), an AR treasure-hunt and gamified loyalty platform for hospitality, tourism, retail, and workforce teams.

About NFT Demon Holdings LLC



NFT Demon Holdings LLC is a consulting and development firm founded by Jeremy Ryan, widely known as NFT Demon. The firm provides consulting, advisory, and bespoke custom application development in blockchain, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing. Learn more at https://nftdemon.com.

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Press Inquiries

Jeremy Ryan

Founder and CEO

jeremy@nftdemon.com

858-327-1144

https://nftdemon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=pAHhn2BdiWw