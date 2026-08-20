Guggenheim Investments Expands Active ETF Platform with Launch of Two New ETFs

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, a global asset management company with more than $367 billion in total assets,1 today announced the launch of two additional actively managed ETFs: Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSE: GEEQ) and Guggenheim Investment Grade CLO ETF (NYSE: GCLO).

The launch builds directly on the June 15, 2026, debut of the Guggenheim Securitized Income ETF (NYSE: GISC) and the Guggenheim Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSE: GCSH), and continues the firm's strategic expansion of its active ETF platform. Like the initial pair, GEEQ and GCLO bring Guggenheim's institutional-quality investment strategies—previously available primarily to insurance companies, pension funds, and large institutions—to a broader range of advisors and individual investors through a tax-efficient,2 accessible structure. The new ETFs complement Guggenheim Investments' existing mutual funds, separately managed accounts, and institutional vehicles.

“The response to our return to the ETF market with GISC and GCSH reinforced what we've long believed—advisors and individual investors want access to the same active, research-driven strategies we've delivered to institutions for decades,” said Dina DiLorenzo, President and Head of Guggenheim Investments. “GEEQ and GCLO extend that access into two areas where our teams have deep expertise: equity income enhanced by systematic options strategies, and the full CLO capital structure. Together with GISC and GCSH, they mark meaningful progress in scaling our active ETF platform to meet growing demand for income-oriented solutions.”

Each of the ETFs are actively managed by a team of experienced portfolio managers and investment professionals who currently oversee established strategies within Guggenheim's broader investment platform.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSE: GEEQ): An actively managed ETF that seeks to generate high income through investing in high-dividend paying equities and receiving income from a systematic covered call strategy. The fund seeks to capture a significant portion of equity market upside, providing growth opportunity with reduced volatility compared to direct equity exposure. 3

Guggenheim Investment Grade CLO ETF (NYSE: GCLO): An actively managed ETF that manages exposure across the collateralized loan obligation (CLO) capital structure (AAA to equity tranches) to capitalize on market and credit cycle views and relative value opportunities. It targets attractive current income and lower risk through emphasis on AAA-A rated broadly syndicated loans (BSLs) and CLOs, while including the entire CLO market for greater diversity and yield opportunities.





GEEQ and GCLO begin trading on August 20, 2026. Together with GISC and GCSH, they offer investors a differentiated approach for sourcing income across market environments and reinforce Guggenheim Investments' commitment to delivering income-oriented solutions grounded in the firm's decades of fixed income and credit expertise. For more information on Guggenheim Investments and our active ETFs and full suite of investment offerings, please visit GuggenheimInvestments.com.



Learn More About the Guggenheim Investments Active ETFs

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is a global asset manager with more than $367 billion1 in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative investments. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 220+ investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

Media Contact:

Gerard Carney

Guggenheim Investments

917.703.6368

Gerard.Carney@guggenheiminvestments.com

Read a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the investment objective, risks, charges, expenses and the other information which should be considered carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) click here or call 800.820.0888.

Risk Considerations. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. GEEQ: Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. GEEQ combines a portfolio of U.S. large-cap equities with an options overlay that writes call options on equity indices or index-tracking ETFs and may include equity-linked notes (ELNs). The call-writing strategy generates premium income but caps upside, and the ETF may significantly underperform a comparable non-option-writing strategy in rising markets. The ETF may invest in equity-linked notes (ELNs) — unsecured debt instruments that embed a short call option — which expose the ETF to issuer credit, counterparty, liquidity, and valuation risks, including potential loss of the entire ELN principal on issuer default. The ETF seeks to provide monthly distributions at a relatively stable level; as a result, shareholders should expect that a portion of distributions may periodically constitute a return of capital for tax purposes, which is not derived from the ETF’s income or realized gains. The ETF is also subject to equity securities risk, derivatives risk, options risk, dividend-paying stock risk, and the risks of being non-diversified. Please refer to the ETF’s prospectus for a more detailed discussion of the fund-specific risks and considerations. GCLO: Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund invests principally in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), which are subject to credit, interest rate, prepayment, extension, liquidity, valuation, and default risk, and whose complex and highly leveraged structure may magnify losses. Underlying loans may include below-investment-grade, unrated, or "covenant lite" obligations, which may increase credit and recovery risk. The Fund is also subject to interest rate risk: the values of fixed-income and other debt instruments generally decline when interest rates rise, and changes in interest rates may adversely affect the value, liquidity, income, and yield of the Fund's investments; instruments with longer durations are more sensitive to rate changes. The Fund's use of leverage and derivatives may increase volatility and magnify losses. Please refer to the ETF’s prospectus for a more detailed discussion of the fund-specific risks and considerations.

Note: Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Wealth Solutions, LLC, Guggenheim Private Investments, LLC, Guggenheim Investments Loan Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, and GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC. This communication is issued by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC.