Waynesboro Public Schools Selects Edustaff for Substitute Staffing, Launching Edustaff’s First Virginia Partnership

WAYNESBORO, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waynesboro Public Schools has selected Edustaff as its substitute staffing partner, aiming to foster consistent learning environments with reliable substitute staff when regular employees are absent.

Through the partnership, Edustaff will support the district’s substitute workforce with dedicated recruiting, onboarding, and staffing services. The model is designed to make it easier to build and sustain a reliable pool of substitute professionals while reducing the administrative demands that often accompany day-to-day absence coverage.

The collaboration also marks a new chapter for Edustaff: Waynesboro Public Schools is the company’s first district partner in Virginia. The milestone extends Edustaff’s national footprint while establishing a foundation for serving school communities in Virginia.

“Entering Virginia alongside Waynesboro Public Schools is a meaningful milestone for Edustaff. We’re grateful for the district’s confidence in our team, and we’re looking forward to earning that trust every day through responsive service, strong substitute support, and a shared commitment to keeping students learning.”

— Derek Vogel, Chief Executive Officer, Edustaff

Edustaff and Waynesboro Public Schools are working together on implementation, including communications and onboarding for substitute employees. The transition is being structured to provide current substitutes, prospective applicants, and district leaders with clear information and dependable support from the start.

About Waynesboro Public Schools

Waynesboro Public Schools serves the city of Waynesboro, Virginia, enrolling about 3,100 students from pre-K through grade 12. The school system includes multiple campuses and is guided by a vision centered on dynamic educational programming, personalized pathways, and community wellness. Learn more at www.waynesboro.k12.va.us.

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a premier educational staffing company dedicated to connecting school districts with qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support personnel. With a mission to support student achievement, Edustaff partners with districts across the country to deliver flexible, reliable, and compliant staffing solutions. For more information, visit www.edustaff.org.

Contact Information

Edustaff Public Relations

hello@edustaff.org

(877) 974-6338

www.edustaff.org