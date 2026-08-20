TalkingParents Wins 2026 Global Tech Award for Parenting Technology

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TalkingParents has been named the 2026 Global Tech Awards winner in the Parenting Technology category, recognizing the company's role in helping co-parents communicate with greater accountability, reduce conflict, and keep children's well-being at the center of shared parenting.

"This recognition validates what we've been building for 15 years," said Stephen Nixon, co-parent, attorney, and TalkingParents founder. We understand that co-parenting communication can be high-stakes, emotional, and often legally significant. Our goal has always been to give families a structure they can trust to navigate those circumstances and make a positive difference. Winning this award reinforces that effort and most importantly, how families benefit."

What the award recognizes

The Global Tech Awards recognize organizations demonstrating innovation, accessibility, and user impact across a range of technology categories.

TalkingParents was evaluated on its ability to deliver a platform that is intuitive for parents navigating emotionally charged circumstances, accessible across devices and abilities, and impactful in reducing interparental conflict that research consistently links to negative child outcomes. The platform brings nine integrated tools into a single service, giving co-parents one secure place to communicate, coordinate, and document every aspect of shared parenting.

Those tools include:

Secure Messaging with timestamped, unalterable messages and read receipts that create clarity and reduce misunderstandings

with timestamped, unalterable messages and read receipts that create clarity and reduce misunderstandings Shared Calendar for custody schedules, school events, appointments, and extracurriculars, all visible to both parents in one view

for custody schedules, school events, appointments, and extracurriculars, all visible to both parents in one view Accountable Calling for phone and video communication without requiring either parent to reveal personal contact information, with automatic recordings and transcripts

for phone and video communication without requiring either parent to reveal personal contact information, with automatic recordings and transcripts Accountable Payments for tracking child support, reimbursements, and shared expenses in one documented place

for tracking child support, reimbursements, and shared expenses in one documented place Info Library for storing school contacts, medical information, emergency details, and other key documents both households need

for storing school contacts, medical information, emergency details, and other key documents both households need Sentiment Scanner + Writing Assist for reviewing message tone before sending and generating calmer, child-focused rewrites using communication methods recommended for high-conflict dynamics

for reviewing message tone before sending and generating calmer, child-focused rewrites using communication methods recommended for high-conflict dynamics Unalterable Records that cannot be edited or deleted, protected by Digital Signatures, unique Authentication Codes, and Entrust Timestamp Authority verification, court-approved and accepted in all 50 states

Together, these tools provide co-parents with a structured, neutral environment that supports every stage of their journey, from daily logistics to legal proceedings.

Innovation that prevents conflict, not just documents it

A key differentiator recognized in the award is TalkingParents' approach to AI. While most tools only document conflicts after they occur, Sentiment Scanner + Writing Assist helps parents improve communication before they send a message. Sentiment Scanner helps parents understand how their words may come across, while Writing Assist reshapes messages using grey rock and yellow rock communication methods, helping parents pause, reassess tone, and communicate more constructively before escalation happens.

Safety and privacy as a foundation

The Global Tech Awards also recognized TalkingParents' commitment to safety and security. The platform is specifically designed to allow communication without requiring parents to share personal phone numbers, email addresses, or physical addresses, which is especially critical in high-conflict or unsafe situations. Multi-Factor Authentication, Biometric Login, and encryption safeguards help protect sensitive family information. And because TalkingParents is subscription-supported, it does not rely on advertising revenue or the sale of user data.

A support network beyond the app

For the families who rely on TalkingParents, this award is external validation of the platform they trust during some of the most difficult chapters of their lives. It reinforces that the tools they depend on for daily communication, expense tracking, scheduling, and legal documentation meet the highest standards for safety, accessibility, and innovation in parenting technology.

"Co-parents rely on us during an incredibly difficult part of their lives," said Vince Mayfield, CEO of TalkingParents. "This award belongs as much to them as it does to us. We hear their feedback and see how committed they are to their children. That drives how we shape our support, and we want them to know the structure they rely on every day has been recognized at the highest level."

Beyond its core platform, TalkingParents has evolved into a comprehensive co-parenting support network through free Parenting Resources, live webinars with family and legal professionals, high-conflict workshops, social media education, and a dedicated legal resource platform for the professionals who recommend the service. Whether parents are newly separated or years into a co-parenting relationship, TalkingParents is built to meet them where they are with practical tools, accessible guidance, and a structure they can depend on.

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About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2011 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped nearly a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified Records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and X.



About Global Tech Awards

The Global Tech Awards recognize excellence across various technology fields, honoring companies and individuals whose innovations demonstrate outstanding achievement in their respective categories. Winners are selected based on rigorous evaluation of user-friendliness, accessibility, impact, innovation, safety, user feedback, support, and scalability. For more information, visit globaltechawards.com.

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