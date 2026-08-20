Following National Advertising Division Challenge, Wellspring Meds Voluntarily Discontinues Claims

New York, NY, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division challenge brought by Reese Consumer Health, YYBA Corp. d/b/a Wellspring Meds voluntarily discontinued the challenged claims regarding PIN RID®, a chewable pinworm treatment for humans.

Reese Consumer Health is a manufacturer and marketer of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. Wellspring Meds is an online retailer and marketer of over-the-counter medications, vitamins, supplements, and other consumer healthcare products sold through its direct-to-consumer website and online marketplaces.

Reese challenged claims made by Wellspring for its PIN RID®, which appeared on the PIN RID® website homepage and FAQ page.

During the inquiry, Wellspring Meds informed the National Advertising Division (NAD) that it had permanently discontinued all of the challenged claims. Therefore, NAD will treat the discontinued claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division (NAD) of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. NAD reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and creating fair competition for business.