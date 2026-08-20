KUNGFU.AI Bolsters Leadership Team with CMO and CRO Appointments to Scale Client Impact

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KUNGFU.AI , a management consulting and engineering firm focused exclusively on artificial intelligence, today announced the appointments of Matt Mason as chief marketing officer and Brooke Hovey as chief revenue officer. The additions position KUNGFU.AI to reach and serve more enterprises, deepen client relationships, and scale the measurable value it delivers as businesses seek to optimize their AI investment.

“The AI market is evolving at an extraordinary pace, and the opportunity ahead for KUNGFU.AI is enormous,” said Stephen Straus, co-founder and CEO of KUNGFU.AI. “We’ve always believed that staying at the forefront of this industry requires us to continually reinvent how we operate, and Matt and Brooke bring exactly the experience we need for this next phase. Brooke understands how to build and grow world-class professional services organizations, while Matt has spent his career creating markets at the edge of emerging technology. That combination is incredibly powerful as we build the capabilities to reach more organizations and help them turn AI ambition into the catalyst that changes the basis of competition in their industries.”

As CMO, Mason will lead KUNGFU.AI’s brand, marketing, and communications strategy, translating the company’s work, expertise, and approach into a stronger and more visible market narrative. Mason brings 20 years of leadership experience at the intersection of frontier technology, culture, and business. He previously served as the first Chief Marketing Officer of financial technology platform Kraken and led marketing at BitTorrent as the platform grew to 175 million users. He has held a number of C-level roles at companies working across AI, blockchain, deep science, and other emerging technology categories.

“KUNGFU.AI was built for this moment. Its combination of best-in-class management consulting and engineering, supported by a deep commitment to ethics, positions the company to create change at enterprise scale in the right way,” Mason said. “In a space defined by noise and hype, KUNGFU.AI's work speaks for itself, but as a marketer, my job is to help them say it louder. I couldn't be more excited to help amplify all that they do.”

As CRO, Hovey will lead KUNGFU.AI’s revenue strategy and client growth, developing a commercial engine that expands the company’s reach while maintaining its focus on solving complex and consequential business problems. Hovey brings hands-on experience building and advising AI-focused businesses, most recently as founder of consulting and technology collective Jetson and co-founder of CrisisCommand, an AI-powered crisis preparedness and management platform. She also brings extensive expertise in global growth, strategy, client relationships, and organizational transformation from more than 22 years with WPP firms, where she held roles including global chief strategy officer of Burson, global president of BCW and global chief growth officer.

“KUNGFU.AI is already an exceptional company, and it has the distinct value proposition and capabilities to become an AI leader on a much bigger stage,” Hovey added. “My vision is to build a growth engine that scales the company’s success and impact, making KUNGFU.AI top of mind for any business leader considering the right AI partner.”

Together, Mason and Hovey will help KUNGFU.AI reach more organizations and scale its ability to turn AI strategy into measurable business value. To learn more about KUNGFU.AI, visit www.kungfu.ai .

About KUNGFU.AI

KUNGFU.AI is a management consulting and engineering firm focused exclusively on artificial intelligence. The company builds and operationalizes AI systems for the most ambitious enterprise clients, combining embedded AI strategists and full-stack engineering teams to deliver production-ready solutions. Founded in 2017, KUNGFU.AI works with organizations to build AI strategies that change the basis of competition in their industries and deliver outsized measurable business value.